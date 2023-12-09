Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELL, JASON A
2436 MOULTRIE CT DACULA, 30019
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FELONY EVADING ARREST
BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE
4011 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
BROWN, BILLY JOE
2741 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CARTER, RUBEN LEROY
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHOATE, THOMAS ANTHONY
411 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CLOUD, RAYMOND JOSEPH
1512 HOLTZCLAW RESCUE MISSION CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
4145 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN CURTIS
2403 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (PORTMOUTH COUNTY VA)
EDWARDS, CEDRIC
8114 CICERO TR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE
38 MCGLOUGHEN RD EAST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
HARRIS, BRANDY FAY
3417 7TH AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 30749
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HICKS, DAVID LAMAR
2028 JAMES AVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HONROTH, OWEN MYLES
3435 FAIRMOUNT PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
JIMENEZ PASCUAL, TOMAS
2910 FOURT AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KAY, JACLYN BROOKE
53 N WOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY
5500 DUMSEY LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LATTIMORE, KEONNA
605 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113317
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LESLIE, EMMA MARIE
2245 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212309
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, ROCAEL SANCHEZ
285 CARTY AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LYONS, TOMMIE DEWENN
336 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101368
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUTUBWA, JOYCE MWITWA
2901 EAST 39 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NICHOLSON, GARY DON
5624 HWY 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
OSTEWIG, AMY LEIGH
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 122 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN
162 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIGLER, CAMERON JAMES TAYLOR
4103 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, APRIL DESHA
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SMITH, JOHNNY L
4542 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON
1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMEST ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
1801 HOLLISTER RD Signal Mountain, 373771529
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
WOODS, EMANUEL E'JUAN
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, JASON A
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
|
|BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|BROWN, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CARTER, RUBEN LEROY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|CHOATE, THOMAS ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/28/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|CLOUD, RAYMOND JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT
|
|DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (PORTMOUTH COUNTY VA)
|
|EDWARDS, CEDRIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER PASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HICKS, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/08/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|HONROTH, OWEN MYLES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/18/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|JIMENEZ PASCUAL, TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/09/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KAY, JACLYN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|LATTIMORE, KEONNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|LESLIE, EMMA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ, ROCAEL SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LYONS, TOMMIE DEWENN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MUTUBWA, JOYCE MWITWA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OSTEWIG, AMY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RIGLER, CAMERON JAMES TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, APRIL DESHA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JOHNNY L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/27/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMEST ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, EMANUEL E'JUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/05/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|