Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, JASON A

2436 MOULTRIE CT DACULA, 30019

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FELONY EVADING ARREST



BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE

4011 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED



BROWN, BILLY JOE

2741 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CARTER, RUBEN LEROY

3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CHOATE, THOMAS ANTHONY

411 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CLOUD, RAYMOND JOSEPH

1512 HOLTZCLAW RESCUE MISSION CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT



DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE

4145 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN CURTIS

2403 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (PORTMOUTH COUNTY VA)



EDWARDS, CEDRIC

8114 CICERO TR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPROPER PASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE

38 MCGLOUGHEN RD EAST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



HARRIS, BRANDY FAY

3417 7TH AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 30749

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HICKS, DAVID LAMAR

2028 JAMES AVE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



HONROTH, OWEN MYLES

3435 FAIRMOUNT PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



ISON, CHANDLER RYANN

9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



JIMENEZ PASCUAL, TOMAS

2910 FOURT AVE.

