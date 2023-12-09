Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, December 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, JASON A
2436 MOULTRIE CT DACULA, 30019
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FELONY EVADING ARREST

BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE
4011 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

BROWN, BILLY JOE
2741 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CARTER, RUBEN LEROY
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHOATE, THOMAS ANTHONY
411 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CLOUD, RAYMOND JOSEPH
1512 HOLTZCLAW RESCUE MISSION CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT

DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
4145 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN CURTIS
2403 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (PORTMOUTH COUNTY VA)

EDWARDS, CEDRIC
8114 CICERO TR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE
38 MCGLOUGHEN RD EAST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

HARRIS, BRANDY FAY
3417 7TH AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 30749
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HICKS, DAVID LAMAR
2028 JAMES AVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HONROTH, OWEN MYLES
3435 FAIRMOUNT PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

JIMENEZ PASCUAL, TOMAS
2910 FOURT AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KAY, JACLYN BROOKE
53 N WOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY
5500 DUMSEY LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LATTIMORE, KEONNA
605 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113317
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LESLIE, EMMA MARIE
2245 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212309
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ, ROCAEL SANCHEZ
285 CARTY AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LYONS, TOMMIE DEWENN
336 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101368
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MUTUBWA, JOYCE MWITWA
2901 EAST 39 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NICHOLSON, GARY DON
5624 HWY 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

OSTEWIG, AMY LEIGH
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 122 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN
162 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIGLER, CAMERON JAMES TAYLOR
4103 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, APRIL DESHA
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SMITH, JOHNNY L
4542 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON
1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMEST ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
1801 HOLLISTER RD Signal Mountain, 373771529
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

WOODS, EMANUEL E'JUAN
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BELL, JASON A
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
BROWN, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CARTER, RUBEN LEROY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHOATE, THOMAS ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/28/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CLOUD, RAYMOND JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (PORTMOUTH COUNTY VA)
EDWARDS, CEDRIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARLEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HICKS, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/08/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HONROTH, OWEN MYLES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/18/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
JIMENEZ PASCUAL, TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/09/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KAY, JACLYN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LATTIMORE, KEONNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LESLIE, EMMA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, ROCAEL SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LYONS, TOMMIE DEWENN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUTUBWA, JOYCE MWITWA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OSTEWIG, AMY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RIGLER, CAMERON JAMES TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, APRIL DESHA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, JOHNNY L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/27/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMEST ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WOODS, EMANUEL E'JUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/05/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2023
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Basketball Hosts East Ridge
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/8/2023
Bradley Hoopsters Sweep Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/8/2023
Three From UTC Named To Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall Of Fame
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2023
UTC Women To Host North Alabama Saturday
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2023
Mocs Host Tennessee Wesleyan Sunday
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Breaks TV At Motel; Pair "May Have Gotten Married Too Quick"
  • 12/9/2023

A woman staying at Siegel Select at 6860 Lee Hwy. called police and said she was in a disorder with her boyfriend. The boyfriend also called police about the situation. An officer arrived and ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/9/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, JASON A 2436 MOULTRIE CT DACULA, 30019 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY ... more

Mike Sneed Retiring As Soddy Daisy Police Chief
  • 12/8/2023

Soddy Daisy Police Chief Mike Sneed is retiring, City Manager Burt Johnson announced. He has worked for the city 32 years and has been chief of the department for the last three years. ... more

Breaking News
Citizen Volunteers Play Big Role At Soddy Daisy
  • 12/8/2023
Marion County Senior Who Died In Highway 72 Wreck Lost Control Of Vehicle
  • 12/8/2023
Inmate Found Hanged At Silverdale Jail
  • 12/8/2023
7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning
7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning
  • 12/8/2023
Police Blotter: Plasma Donor Upset She Hasn't Been Paid; Woman Suspects Boyfriend Cheated With Her Cousin
  • 12/8/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
The Impending Battle Over Universal Vouchers
  • 12/7/2023
Smart Development In Soddy Daisy
  • 12/6/2023
Sports
Appearance Of Tommy Murr Playing Against Lee Hearkens Back To Old Lee-Temple Rivalries
  • 12/7/2023
Randy Smith: Derek Mason Perfect Fit For MTSU
Randy Smith: Derek Mason Perfect Fit For MTSU
  • 12/8/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • 12/7/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Three From UTC Named To Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall Of Fame
  • 12/8/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Interstate Wreck, Ralph Potter, Graham Nash, And News-Making Old Buildings And Potential Park Sites
  • 12/8/2023
Civitan Club Raises Over $10,000 For Its Charities From Annual Fruitcake Auction
Civitan Club Raises Over $10,000 For Its Charities From Annual Fruitcake Auction
  • 12/8/2023
Storey Trucking Delivers 1st Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery
Storey Trucking Delivers 1st Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 12/8/2023
Dozens Of New Eagle Scouts Honored For More Than 6,000 Hours Of Service
  • 12/8/2023
Angel Tree Gifts Due Back To The Salvation Army By Wednesday
  • 12/8/2023
Entertainment
Country Newcomer Kameron Marlowe Discusses His Music Journey Ahead Of Saturday Concert At The Signal
  • 12/8/2023
Aging Rockers The Banshees And Alex The Band Return To The Woodshop
Aging Rockers The Banshees And Alex The Band Return To The Woodshop
  • 12/8/2023
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
  • 12/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
  • 12/8/2023
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
Dining
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Business/Government
"Suspicious Person" Turns Out To Be Resident Checking Their Own Mailbox - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/8/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 12/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga's Neighborhood Associations Celebrate History At Neighborhood Roundtable Series Finale
  • 12/8/2023
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes, Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
Student Scene
UTC Connected To EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk
UTC Connected To EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk
  • 12/8/2023
GNTC Holds Fall 2023 GED Commencement Ceremony
GNTC Holds Fall 2023 GED Commencement Ceremony
  • 12/8/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/7/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2023 Community Awards
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2023 Community Awards
  • 12/8/2023
The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command Challenged To Raise $2 Million In 4 Hours Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Academy Hosts 40th Christmas Bash At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 12/7/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
  • 12/6/2023
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
  • 12/5/2023
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
  • 12/8/2023
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
  • 12/7/2023
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
Obituaries
Ann Davidson Coggin
Ann Davidson Coggin
  • 12/8/2023
Victor Pierre “Peter” Serodino III
Victor Pierre “Peter” Serodino III
  • 12/8/2023
Carolyn H. Alford
Carolyn H. Alford
  • 12/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Lambert, Dale B. (Cleveland)
Lambert, Dale B. (Cleveland)
  • 12/8/2023
Sanders, Sandra Faye (Athens)
Sanders, Sandra Faye (Athens)
  • 12/8/2023
Carver, Jerry Lorain (Athens)
Carver, Jerry Lorain (Athens)
  • 12/8/2023