Woman, 52, Dies In Amnicola Highway Crash After Hitting 2 Other Vehicles

A 52-year-old woman was killed in a traffic crash on Amnicola Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash in the 4300 block of Amnicola Highway. When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The woman died at the scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving south on Amnicola Highway when she crossed over the centerline into the northbound lanes. Her vehicle then struck two other vehicles, one of which was a semi truck. Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances of this traffic crash.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.