Latest Headlines

County Mayor Wamp Drops Effort To Get $3 Million From WWTA Funds; East Hamilton Lights Approved

  • Wednesday, February 1, 2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday dropped an effort to get $3 million in COVID funds previously allotted to the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA), which ran into County Commission opposition last week.

However, the commission did go ahead and approve one item that was on the Wamp list for use of the money. It approved $400,000 for lights for the East Hamilton High School baseball and softball fields. The county schools will kick in $100,000 on that project.

County Mayor Wamp said some $600,000 remains in the 2018 bond fund after pulling out the money for the ballfield lights. He said that money needs to be spent since it was from five years ago and meant to be spent in three years.

Two Commission members sought to oblige.

Commissioner Warren Mackey asked for $267,750 to complete the track and playground at the Avondale Recreation Center.

Commissioner Joe Graham sought some $300,000 for fixing the parking lot at the Lookout Valley High gym as well as lights and walking track at the John A. Patten Recreation Center.

Commissioner Graham later withdrew his request after some other commissioners said other requests needed to be vetted in the budget process.

The Mackey request was voted down.

Mayor Wamp's office said in a statement, “We are grateful to the commission for supporting our resolution to go ahead and fund baseball and softball lights at East Hamilton High School with hopes that a few night games can be played this spring.

"To avoid further confusion, we have pulled our resolution to reallocate ARP funds and will seek to fund each proposed project separately. Our intent was not to pull funding from WWTA. Rather, we were ensuring all ARP allocated funds would be spent on the required timeline and no taxpayer dollars would be wasted. We will continue to monitor WWTA’s project pipeline and expect them to do everything possible to deploy ARP funds in a timely manner.”

Latest Headlines
Health Department Alerts Public To Recent Spike In Overdoses In Hamilton County
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2023
Man, 35, Shot And Killed On 6th Avenue On Wednesday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2023
Randy Smith: Tom Brady Retires...Again
Randy Smith: Tom Brady Retires...Again
  • Sports
  • 2/1/2023
Layout Set For New Southside Stadium; 1885 Foundry Building To Be Incorporated Into Stadium Plan
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2023
County Mayor Wamp Drops Effort To Get $3 Million From WWTA Funds; East Hamilton Lights Approved
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2023
Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 2/1/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: SKILLERN COPELAND, KAREN LAMISHA EVADING ARREST 02/01/2023 SKILLERN COPELAND, KAREN LAMISHA LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED ... more

County Mayor Wamp Drops Effort To Get $3 Million From WWTA Funds; East Hamilton Lights Approved
  • 2/1/2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday dropped an effort to get $3 million in COVID funds previously allotted to the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA), which ran ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/1/23
  • 2/1/2023

more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2023
Debit Card Found On Pickle Ball Court - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/1/2023
Police Blotter: AK-47 Turned Out To Be Paint Ball Gun; Man Climbs In Apartment Window To Take A Shower
  • 2/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2023
City Council To Advance STVR Ordinance For Vote Though "It's Not Perfect"
  • 1/31/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units? - And Response
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Not Getting Murdered In A Progressive Society
  • 1/31/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Conversion Of "Classified" Documents - And Response (2)
  • 1/28/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: Tom Brady Retires...Again
Randy Smith: Tom Brady Retires...Again
  • 2/1/2023
CSCC Retired Men's Basketball Coach Lee Cigliano Inducted Into TCCAA Hall Of Fame
CSCC Retired Men's Basketball Coach Lee Cigliano Inducted Into TCCAA Hall Of Fame
  • 1/31/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Make It To #2
Dan Fleser: Vols Make It To #2
  • 1/30/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Mocs Set To Release Football Season Tickets
  • 1/30/2023
Happenings
General Registration For 2023 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Officially Sold Out
  • 1/31/2023
Chuck Day Named Melvin Jones Fellow By Lions Clubs International Foundation
Chuck Day Named Melvin Jones Fellow By Lions Clubs International Foundation
  • 1/31/2023
Did You Know? Democracy
Did You Know? Democracy
  • 2/1/2023
Soddy-Daisy Community Library Announces The SDCL 2023 Mythical Bookmark Art Contest
  • 2/1/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Free Financial Planning Workshops For Community
Southern Adventist University To Host Free Financial Planning Workshops For Community
  • 1/31/2023
Entertainment
ETC Kicks Off Season With Award Winning Play "Doubt: A Parable" By John Patrick Shanley
  • 2/1/2023
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Spring/Summer Tour Has Chattanooga Stop
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Spring/Summer Tour Has Chattanooga Stop
  • 2/1/2023
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Announces "Sweet 'N Salty Valentine's Concert" Feb. 13
  • 2/1/2023
Vocalist Marc Broussard Is At The Walker Theater On March 10
Vocalist Marc Broussard Is At The Walker Theater On March 10
  • 1/31/2023
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Organist James Kealy Feb. 3
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Organist James Kealy Feb. 3
  • 1/31/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units? - And Response
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Not Getting Murdered In A Progressive Society
  • 1/31/2023
Dining
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
  • 1/31/2023
“Best Of Tailgate Fare" To Be Featured At McLemore Super Bowl Party
“Best Of Tailgate Fare" To Be Featured At McLemore Super Bowl Party
  • 1/31/2023
Business
Dispensary Chain Adds Link In Chattanooga
Dispensary Chain Adds Link In Chattanooga
  • 1/31/2023
HHM CPAs Welcomes 2 Directors And 6 Others To Growing Team
  • 1/30/2023
TDCI Returns Record-breaking $11.49M To Tennesseans In 2022 Through Department’s Mediation Efforts
  • 1/30/2023
Real Estate
City Announces Affordable Housing Funding Opportunities
  • 1/31/2023
Chattanooga Housing Authority To Open Waiting List Lottery For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/27/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 19-25
  • 1/26/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Chattanooga Prep Students Honor The Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During Black History Month
  • 2/1/2023
CSCC To Hold High School Art Competition
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanoogan Emma Parson Named To Class Of Tennessee Tech Trailblazers
Chattanoogan Emma Parson Named To Class Of Tennessee Tech Trailblazers
  • 2/1/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe’s February Theme Is Wrap Our Buildings In Love
  • 2/1/2023
Hamilton To Offer Take It To Heart Program
Hamilton To Offer Take It To Heart Program
  • 1/31/2023
Tennessee Attorney General Asks Congress To "Rein In Biden's Use Of COVID Powers"
  • 1/30/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Funeral Home Celebrates 90th Anniversary
  • 1/30/2023
Upcoming Spring Events Announced At The Chief Vann House
  • 1/30/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Outdoors
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
  • 1/29/2023
Travel
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Church
"It's Bad! What Is The Church To Do?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/1/2023
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
  • 1/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
  • 1/30/2023
Obituaries
Marvin Douglas “Doug” Flury
Marvin Douglas “Doug” Flury
  • 2/1/2023
Rodney “Gene” Floied
Rodney “Gene” Floied
  • 2/1/2023
Gary Oliver Fordham
Gary Oliver Fordham
  • 2/1/2023
Area Obituaries
Lowery, Patricia Lynn (Dalton)
Lowery, Patricia Lynn (Dalton)
  • 2/1/2023
Hanna, Alice Laverne (Dayton)
Hanna, Alice Laverne (Dayton)
  • 2/1/2023
Garner, James F. (Cohutta)
Garner, James F. (Cohutta)
  • 1/31/2023