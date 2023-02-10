Latest Headlines

Assistant Principal Pulled From Fairyland School; Consideration Given To Make Fairyland A Charter School

  • Friday, February 10, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Fairyland Elementary School  in Lookout Mountain, Ga. is one of the top-rated schools in the state. It is also the most underfunded elementary school in the county, said Caroline Williams, the city council’s liaison with the school. Fairyland, unlike the other elementary schools in Walker County, does not have enough Title One children enrolled who are eligible for free lunches. The other schools in the county receive additional funding for those students.

Council member Williams said every 12-18 months staffing issues occur with the school not being given the number of teachers needed. And, until the last couple of years, activity teachers such as those teaching physical education and computer were not provided by the school board at all. To fill those vacancies, the PTO holds fundraisers and is responsible for paying for the positions that the county fails to supply. Additionally, residents of Lookout Mountain, Ga. pay more in education taxes than what the school takes out, she said.   

Because a Georgia state law prohibits cities from funding a school, the city of Lookout Mountain is unable to contribute to Fairyland Elementary. That law also prevents the city from forming its own  school. But the parents and officials in the town and at the school are unhappy with the Walker County Schools and, since the latest issue arose this month, there has been talk about converting Fairyland to a charter school.

The latest slight to the school was when the Walker County Schools abruptly moved Emily Haney from Fairyland School to another school where her expertise was needed. She was considered to be an integral part of the Fairyland School. For the past 13 years she held two jobs. Half her time was spent as the assistant principal. The remainder of her job was being responsible for early intervention - to bring children who are lagging behind up to grade level.

Council member Williams said that sending her to a school where she was needed would have been OK if a replacement had been provided. The county, however, has no plans for a replacement. The administration and teachers at the school have just been left to fill the void by taking on additional responsibilities.

The good news, said Ms. Williams, is that the school has a strong foundation and the PTO will help take up the slack. But she said now there is the chance of parents moving children to other schools and of teachers leaving because of their added work load. “I am disappointed in the county’s position, she said. This is not what’s best for the children.”

Council member Kevin Leckenby reported on work done by the public works department during January. Completing the installation and hooking up the new gas lines throughout the city is still on hold until an easement issue has been resolved. Picking up leaves should be finished by the end of February. Now the season for removing brush has started.

He said the retired fire truck is being retrofitted into a flatbed truck and will be used in the public works department. The layout of the maintenance building has been reconfigured to store both salt and equipment. Repairs have started on the sections of sidewalks that had started sagging.

Stormwater trenching was done to redirect runoff and that has alleviated backyard flooding to the homes around the new parking lot across Lula Lake Road from city hall. Trees have been removed and the stumps ground around the perimeter of the lot. Next, a privacy fence will be installed followed by planting a green buffer to protect Oberon resident’s viewsheds and to keep traffic from cutting through the divider. The next dumpster day is March 4.

Statistics from the police and fire department were compiled by Chief Todd Gann and presented by Council member Taylor Watson. She said police patrolled 2,672 miles during January, made 20 traffic stops, gave nine citations and 11 warnings. There was one automobile accident. Police responded to 17 burglar alarms during the month, assisted citizens 15 times, motorists eight times and the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police department six times. Eight suspicious persons were investigated and seven suspicious vehicles. There were no thefts or burglaries. The fire department responded to five fire calls and eight medical calls in January. Councilman Leckenby, who is also a volunteer firefighter for the city, told the council that a new group of volunteers who are now in training will be joining the department.

Jimmy Campbell, community volunteer who has coordinated the creation of the city’s new parks, said most plantings have been done and additional flowers have been ordered for Joe Wilson Park. This month 70 bales of pine straw will be delivered to top dress the flower beds. In mid-March, the 4,000 daffodils should begin to bloom.   

City Manager Kenny Lee gave the council an update on the planned sewer pumping station. He said a significant discussion with the engineers about the change in the scope of the work has been in progress. The goal now is to finalize a contract by the end of February.

