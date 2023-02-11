13-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot By His 2-Year-Old Brother

A 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his two-year-brother on Arlington Avenue on Saturday night.

Chattanooga Police at 8:50 p.m. responded to an accidental shooting in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue.

Police located a 13-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police were advised that his young brother accidentally shot him after locating a gun in the home.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injury.