Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 120 New Townhomes Along Busy East Brainerd Road

  • Monday, February 13, 2023

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for 120 new townhomes along heavily traveled East Brainerd Road.

Matt Burton told members of the panel that East Brainerd Road "is already congested" with traffic backing up long distances at peak morning and afternoon hours. He also cited crowded nearby schools.

He said he had concerns about the loss of wildlife habitat, saying, "It's kind of nice to see a deer show up in my backyard every once in a while."

Mr. Burton said, "We just keep on building development after development after development. We're blowing up faster than Disney expected Orlando to blow up."

Jeff Sykes of Asa Engineering & Consulting, said professional engineer Steve Meyer did a traffic study and said East Brainerd Road had the capacity to handle the added vehicles.

He said the plan at the 28.2-acre hilly site is to "flatten it out" by digging down 30 feet and taking out 170,000 yards of soil.

The planning staff had recommended preserving 14 acres of the site, but Mr. Sykes said that should be closer to seven acres.

A double stack of evergreens is to separate the development from the nearby Bently Woods subdivision.

The initial plan was for 100 townhomes and seven houses along Fuller Road. Mr. Skykes said it was decided to foregone the single-family homes and have only a single entrance off East Brainerd Road.

He said the group needed to go to 120 townhomes since it gave up the seven homes. 

  • 2/13/2023

The Dalton Police Department is looking for a runaway teen who fled the DFCS custody in the early morning hours of Monday. Elizabeth "Lizzie" Greenlee, 17, was last seen in the area of the Country ... more

  • 2/13/2023

The city of Cleveland is adding cameras along its greenway along Mouse Creek as well as in city parks. Chris Miller, city IT director, said several cameras are already in place at the greenway ... more

  • 2/13/2023

A youth who was 14 years at the time he was involved in a murder on July 6, 2019, has pleaded guilty to mitigated second-degree murder. June Hammonds, who is now 17, appeared Monday morning ... more

