Residential Fire Breaks Out On Davis Mill Road Tuesday Morning

A homeowner found his heating and air unit was on fire Tuesday morning.At 7:25 a.m. a 911 call came in reporting the residential fire at 7539 Davis Mill Road (Highway 58 area).Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke. Firefighters entered the home quickly and found fire in the heating/air return vents. The homeowner reported to fire officials he smelled wires burning and crackling noises coming from the HVAC air system. He said he opened the air return vent and found fire, so he immediately evacuated the house and called 911.Highway 58 fire officials reported the HVAC motor failed and started a fire in the heat/air duct system.Firefighters turned the power off to the house, which caused the HVAC motor to stop and fire to cease. Firefighters extinguished additional flames in the air duct system immediately.Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene for mutual aid. No injuries were report, but HCEMS Medic 15 was on scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.Fire officials ruled the fire as accidental and damages consisted of smoke damage only.