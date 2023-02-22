Woman Stopped For Traffic Violation In East Ridge Has Fentanyl Pills In Her Vehicle

A woman is facing charges after police conducting a traffic stop found her with 15 potentially-deadly fentanyl pills.East Ridge Police conducted the stop on Valentine's Day at 6708 Ringgold Road on a silver Chevrolet Impala for improper display of registration. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, Makayla Reynolds, 25, immediately exited the vehicle. She was ordered by police to get back inside. She was identified by her Georgia driver's license.Police observed that she was extremely nervous and shaking while speaking with officers.When asked if there were any illegal substances in the vehicle, she said there were not. She gave police consent to search her vehicle. Police then asked her to exit the vehicle so they could conduct a search. She then began reaching around inside the vehicle and grabbed something. Police then took her by the arm and assisted her out of the vehicle. Police observed she was clenching her right fist. When police opened her hand, they observed blue pills fly out of her hand onto the ground.Ms. Reynolds was handcuffed and police recovered 13 blue pills marked with "M' on one side and "30" on the other side. Officers recognized these markings to be consistent with fentanyl pills. Ms. Reynolds was then searched and two more of the same pills fell onto the ground while she was being searched. She was placed in the police vehicle and informed she was being arrested.A tow for her vehicle was called and during inventory of the vehicle, police located several pieces of tin foil with black burn marks and several cut straws with residue inside.When asked about the fentanyl pills, Ms. Reynolds said they belonged to her boyfriend, but that she picked them up from a dealer. She gave police permission to search her cell phone and gave them the pass code.Ms. Reynolds was charged with possession of fentanyl for resale.