Man Carjacks CARTA Bus; Robs Passenger

Police said a man carjacked a CARTA bus early Sunday morning and robbed a passenger.

At 12:50 a.m., Chattanooga Police were alerted to a CARTA bus that had been carjacked. Police located the bus at the 1000 block of Market Street where they stopped it and took 45-year-old Chadrick Weaver into custody.

Police were told that the suspect got onto the bus on Brainerd Road. After a few stops Weaver produced a shotgun and robbed a passenger on the bus. He had the driver drive downtown where the bus was intercepted by police.

No one was injured during the carjacking.

Weaver was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, aggravated kidnapping and weapons charges.