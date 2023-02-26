Rhea County Man Charged In Shooting Death Of His Neighbor

A 44-year-old Dayton Mountain man is in custody in the Rhea County Jail after an altercation that resulted in the death of his neighbor.

According to Rhea County Chief Deputy John Argo, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 120 Burke Lane, which is just off from Olinger Road.

It happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found Roy Hickman Jr. shot to death in his driveway.

Investigators from the Rhea County Sheriff's Office worked well into Saturday morning looking for clues in the case.

The Rhea County Fire Department brought in bright lights to illuminate the front yard, where the body was located, to look for clues and process the scene for the investigation.