Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN

4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION



BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE

314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT

1111 ROSELAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURRIS, MARTHA ELAINE

3410 WINDSOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB

7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 373639160

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, JAMES

6600 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT



CORDERO, FERNANDO

7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN

4049 AUBURN HILLS DR #19 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDWARDS, TIMOTHY EARL

4019 DELL WAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FORD, DALVIN DESHAE

2563 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE

4719 LAKE HILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGGRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE3305 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAMLIN, LADONNA D218 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARRIS, BRITTANY RUTH1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)HARTLINE, JOSHUA BLAIN138 BROWNING DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARVEY, WANDA MICHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: UTCBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE2004 SUN HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: OtherAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONJOHNSON, CASEY DEAN218 VEERLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161962Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEJONES, AERIAL VANAE4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072634Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTJONES, ANDREW LEEHomeless CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTJONES, OSCAR LEE1422 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJONES, ZOIE TAYLOR312 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JUMPER, CLAY THOMAS727 EAST 11TH STREET /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PolicePUBLIC INTOXICATIONKEW, OLIVER JAMES1491 WANDREI TOWNSHIP, 48382Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KNIGHT, SETH WILLIAM1030 CALM WATER TRL SALE CREEK, 373735000Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LIVINGSTON, JAMES BRYAN5616 SHADY BRANCH CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESMALDONADO, IRVIN RAFAEL5428 KELLOGG CREEK APT 014 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS251 WATERWALK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCUMBER, JOSHUA JAMES4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157133Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMENDOZA, JOSE2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOON, TERRY DEWITT7740 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOORE, JUSTIN ALLEN912 BELVOIR HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPARIS, RODNEY ERIC4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONSPEEDINGREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPENN, ERIC NELSON4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREVIS, DAKOTA JAMES127 3RD ST FLINTSTONE, 307252211Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRICHARDS, QUINCY DEMARCUS721 HARGRAVES AVE Chattanooga, 374112203Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYSANDRIDGE, JOEL2010 IVY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER1114 ALTAMAHA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123208Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSHOUMAKER, VICTORIA CLOWE138 BROWNING DR ROSSVILLE, 307413399Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTTAPLEY, CASEY DUANE668 W STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, RACHEL ANN2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155968Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWHITE, SAMUEL2600 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062923Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILKERSON, DERRICK13935 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WILLIAMS, MARQUES CLYDE3425 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN7663 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: