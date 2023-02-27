Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE
314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT
1111 ROSELAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURRIS, MARTHA ELAINE
3410 WINDSOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB
7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 373639160
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, JAMES
6600 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
CORDERO, FERNANDO
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN
4049 AUBURN HILLS DR #19 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, TIMOTHY EARL
4019 DELL WAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORD, DALVIN DESHAE
2563 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE
4719 LAKE HILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
3305 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMLIN, LADONNA D
218 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRIS, BRITTANY RUTH
1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
HARTLINE, JOSHUA BLAIN
138 BROWNING DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE
2004 SUN HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
JOHNSON, CASEY DEAN
218 VEERLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161962
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JONES, AERIAL VANAE
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072634
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
JONES, ANDREW LEE
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, OSCAR LEE
1422 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
312 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JUMPER, CLAY THOMAS
727 EAST 11TH STREET /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KEW, OLIVER JAMES
1491 WANDREI TOWNSHIP, 48382
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNIGHT, SETH WILLIAM
1030 CALM WATER TRL SALE CREEK, 373735000
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LIVINGSTON, JAMES BRYAN
5616 SHADY BRANCH CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MALDONADO, IRVIN RAFAEL
5428 KELLOGG CREEK APT 014 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
251 WATERWALK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCUMBER, JOSHUA JAMES
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157133
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MENDOZA, JOSE
2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOON, TERRY DEWITT
7740 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, JUSTIN ALLEN
912 BELVOIR HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARIS, RODNEY ERIC
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PENN, ERIC NELSON
4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REVIS, DAKOTA JAMES
127 3RD ST FLINTSTONE, 307252211
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RICHARDS, QUINCY DEMARCUS
721 HARGRAVES AVE Chattanooga, 374112203
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
SANDRIDGE, JOEL
2010 IVY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
1114 ALTAMAHA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123208
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHOUMAKER, VICTORIA CLOWE
138 BROWNING DR ROSSVILLE, 307413399
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE
668 W STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, RACHEL ANN
2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155968
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITE, SAMUEL
2600 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062923
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKERSON, DERRICK
13935 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, MARQUES CLYDE
3425 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN
7663 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
|
|BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 01/05/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
|
|FORD, DALVIN DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/07/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMLIN, LADONNA D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARTLINE, JOSHUA BLAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/21/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/22/1977
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|JOHNSON, CASEY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/24/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
|
|JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|JONES, AERIAL VANAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, OSCAR LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KNIGHT, SETH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|LIVINGSTON, JAMES BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/23/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|MALDONADO, IRVIN RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/01/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCUMBER, JOSHUA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, JUSTIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PENN, ERIC NELSON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|REVIS, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RICHARDS, QUINCY DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDRIDGE, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SHOUMAKER, VICTORIA CLOWE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/17/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, RACHEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHITE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, MARQUES CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|