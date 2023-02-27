Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, February 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN 
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION

BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE 
314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT 
1111 ROSELAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURRIS, MARTHA ELAINE 
3410 WINDSOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB 
7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 373639160 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, JAMES 
6600 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT

CORDERO, FERNANDO 
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN 
4049 AUBURN HILLS DR #19 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, TIMOTHY EARL 
4019 DELL WAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORD, DALVIN DESHAE 
2563 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE 
4719 LAKE HILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE 
3305 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMLIN, LADONNA D 
218 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARRIS, BRITTANY RUTH 
1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

HARTLINE, JOSHUA BLAIN 
138 BROWNING DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE 
2004 SUN HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON 
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE 
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

JOHNSON, CASEY DEAN 
218 VEERLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS 
5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161962 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JONES, AERIAL VANAE 
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072634 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

JONES, ANDREW LEE 
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES, OSCAR LEE 
1422 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR 
312 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUMPER, CLAY THOMAS 
727 EAST 11TH STREET /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KEW, OLIVER JAMES 
1491 WANDREI TOWNSHIP, 48382 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNIGHT, SETH WILLIAM 
1030 CALM WATER TRL SALE CREEK, 373735000 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LIVINGSTON, JAMES BRYAN 
5616 SHADY BRANCH CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MALDONADO, IRVIN RAFAEL 
5428 KELLOGG CREEK APT 014 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS 
251 WATERWALK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCUMBER, JOSHUA JAMES 
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157133 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MENDOZA, JOSE 
2900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE 
506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOON, TERRY DEWITT 
7740 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, JUSTIN ALLEN 
912 BELVOIR HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PARIS, RODNEY ERIC 
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PENN, ERIC NELSON 
4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REVIS, DAKOTA JAMES 
127 3RD ST FLINTSTONE, 307252211 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RICHARDS, QUINCY DEMARCUS 
721 HARGRAVES AVE Chattanooga, 374112203 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

SANDRIDGE, JOEL 
2010 IVY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER 
1114 ALTAMAHA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123208 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHOUMAKER, VICTORIA CLOWE 
138 BROWNING DR ROSSVILLE, 307413399 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE 
668 W STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMAS, RACHEL ANN 
2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155968 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITE, SAMUEL 
2600 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062923 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKERSON, DERRICK 
13935 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, MARQUES CLYDE 
3425 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN 
7663 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 01/05/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
FORD, DALVIN DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/07/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMLIN, LADONNA D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARTLINE, JOSHUA BLAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/21/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/22/1977
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
JOHNSON, CASEY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/24/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JONES, AERIAL VANAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JONES, OSCAR LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNIGHT, SETH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LIVINGSTON, JAMES BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/23/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MALDONADO, IRVIN RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/01/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCUMBER, JOSHUA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, JUSTIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PENN, ERIC NELSON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REVIS, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RICHARDS, QUINCY DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
SANDRIDGE, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHOUMAKER, VICTORIA CLOWE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/17/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, RACHEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, MARQUES CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

