Elderly Person Scammed Out Of $2,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An elderly Greenbriar Cove resident reported that they had been scammed out of $2,000 during the previous week.

An officer was requested to check on an individual who was reportedly staggering in the street, in the 5900 block of Main Street. The individual was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

Officers responded to a disorder at the Truist Bank involving an intoxicated person. The individual was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. They were also served with a petition warrant to revoke their bond on a previous DUI charge.

A resident called police to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the 5300 block of Misty Valley Drive. The vehicle was found unoccupied and parked legally. The registration was checked and nothing was found out of the ordinary.

An alarm was activated at a dentist’s office in the 5900 block of Main Street. Everything checked out ok.

An officer assisted an individual who was walking down the side of the road in the 5200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, and in danger of being hit by a car. The officer gave them a ride to the public library.

An officer checked the well-being of a resident of the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. Everything checked out ok.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on multiple warrants for theft and burglary.

Police responded to a domestic disorder between a parent and their teenage child in the 4400 block of Katie Kim Lane. The disorder involved the child’s cell phone. No signs of assault were observed.

An officer assisted a disabled motorist in the 9200 block of Apison Pike by pushing the vehicle out of the roadway.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane resulted in the driver’s arrest for possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation warrant out of Soddy Daisy for another drug charge. The passenger was also arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An officer assisted a broken down vehicle in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike led to an occupant being charged with possession of marijuana.

Police responded to an alarm at the Collegedale Academy High School and found an open door in the gymnasium. The building was checked and the door secured.