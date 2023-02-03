Man, 38, In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle At 1900 S. Market St.

A pedestrian at 1900 Market St. was struck early Friday morning and is in critical condition.

Police responded to the scene at 1:23 a.m.

Officers found a 38-year-old black male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The location is near the Citgo gas station.

Police are actively investigating the case and no charges have yet been filed.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).