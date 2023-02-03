Man, 68, Hit By Vehicle On Greenwood Road; Driver Flees

A 68-year-old black male was struck by a vehicle at 1419 Greenwood Road on Friday afternoon.



At 3:15 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck. Police located a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury.



Police were able to render first aid prior to medical personnel arriving.



The suspect fled the scene and police are still working to gather a suspect vehicle description.