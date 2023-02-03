Man, 68, Hit By Vehicle On Greenwood Road; Driver Flees

A 68-year-old black male was struck by a vehicle at 1419 Greenwood Road on Friday afternoon.
At 3:15 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck. Police located a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Police were able to render first aid prior to medical personnel arriving.
He was subsequently transported to a medical facility for treatment.
The suspect fled the scene and police are still working to gather a suspect vehicle description.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.