Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADOLPHI, SELENA W
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT UNDER $1000
|
|AGUILAR IBARRA, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|BRUCE, ALEX JOSE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSUALT)
|
|CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COE, LATONYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/07/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BRADLEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, SARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/31/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
|DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|GILLESPIE, ALEXANDRIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, JESSE TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, KISHON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/10/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|
|KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|LEDFORD, TYLER LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUCAS, KANDI RENA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCNABB, ROGER LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NORMAN, GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/13/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PARKER, AARON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAMOS, MARCELINA ESTEBAN-
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|REEDER, LAURIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
|
|SHANNON, ROBERT NMN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SNEAD, PRESTON THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|TYRA, ERIC HAYES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|VASQUEZ-PAXTOR, JUANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILKERSON, CHARLES L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|