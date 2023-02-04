Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADOLPHI, SELENA W

728 BEAUTIFUL PL, APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER $1000



AGUILAR IBARRA, NICOLAS

900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 27 CHATTNOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BECKLER, LINDSAY NICOLE

6711 FLAGCREST CR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN

213 CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM

9625 CHURCH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD

3718 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

636 W13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COE, LATONYA DENISE

405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



DAVIS, BRADLEY DEWAYNE

302 CRESTWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 307363266

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, SARA RENEE

1719 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081819

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE

2403 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



GILLESPIE, ALEXANDRIA RENEE

3309 TAYLOR ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJOHNSON, JEREMIAH DAVIS543 DEER VALLEY DR FALLING WATER, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySTALKINGJOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE2000 SHARP ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYKERR, JASON VERNON3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARLEWIS, ERIN LYNN9674 VERNON HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 373635859Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTBRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLUCAS, KANDI RENA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISORDERLY CONDUCTMIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS214 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMOHR, RYAN MICHAEL800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNORMAN, GREGORY650 4TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PACK, TONEY RANDALL8272 MADDISON AVE. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMOS, MARCELINA ESTEBAN-3228 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REEDER, LAURIE ANN1156 HWY 28 JASPER, 37437Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00REYNOLDS, WILLIAM6892 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD4563 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 373275917Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTAYLOR, CHARLES DALE200 WEST LOCUST BECKLEY, 25801Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETYRA, ERIC HAYES120 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONVASQUEZ-PAXTOR, JUANA6911 BDELBERT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATSON, JAVAUGHN TYSHON3099 BUCHANAN ROAD SE APT 327 CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEST, ALISHA NICOLE7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374211628Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILKERSON, CHARLES L1654 HINCH ST SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

