Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, February 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADOLPHI, SELENA W 
728 BEAUTIFUL PL, APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1000

AGUILAR IBARRA, NICOLAS 
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 27 CHATTNOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BECKLER, LINDSAY NICOLE 
6711 FLAGCREST CR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN 
213 CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM 
9625 CHURCH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD 
3718 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN 
636 W13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COE, LATONYA DENISE 
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

DAVIS, BRADLEY DEWAYNE 
302 CRESTWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 307363266 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, SARA RENEE 
1719 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081819 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE 
2403 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

GILLESPIE, ALEXANDRIA RENEE 
3309 TAYLOR ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JOHNSON, JEREMIAH DAVIS 
543 DEER VALLEY DR FALLING WATER, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STALKING

JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE 
2000 SHARP ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KERR, JASON VERNON 
3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE 
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LEWIS, ERIN LYNN 
9674 VERNON HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 373635859 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LUCAS, KANDI RENA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS 
214 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NORMAN, GREGORY 
650 4TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PACK, TONEY RANDALL 
8272 MADDISON AVE. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMOS, MARCELINA ESTEBAN- 
3228 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEDER, LAURIE ANN 
1156 HWY 28 JASPER, 37437 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

REYNOLDS, WILLIAM 
6892 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD 
4563 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 373275917 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

TAYLOR, CHARLES DALE 
200 WEST LOCUST BECKLEY, 25801 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TYRA, ERIC HAYES 
120 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VASQUEZ-PAXTOR, JUANA 
6911 BDELBERT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, JAVAUGHN TYSHON 
3099 BUCHANAN ROAD SE APT 327 CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEST, ALISHA NICOLE 
7304 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374211628 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILKERSON, CHARLES L 
1654 HINCH ST SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ADOLPHI, SELENA W
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
AGUILAR IBARRA, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
BRUCE, ALEX JOSE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSUALT)
CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COE, LATONYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/07/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
DAVIS, BRADLEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, SARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/31/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
GILLESPIE, ALEXANDRIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JESSE TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING, KISHON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/10/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LEDFORD, TYLER LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUCAS, KANDI RENA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCNABB, ROGER LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NORMAN, GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/13/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PARKER, AARON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAMOS, MARCELINA ESTEBAN-
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REEDER, LAURIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
SHANNON, ROBERT NMN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNEAD, PRESTON THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
TYRA, ERIC HAYES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VASQUEZ-PAXTOR, JUANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKERSON, CHARLES L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Latest Headlines
Home In East Ridge Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
Home In East Ridge Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, February 3rd
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/4/2023
Baylor Masters McCallie With Strong Fourth Quarter, 54-46
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/3/2023
PHOTOS: McCallie Basketball Hosts Rival Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/3/2023
UTC Wrestling Travels To Appalachian State For Key SoCon Match Up
  • Sports
  • 2/3/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Contractors Stole Two Watches, While Leaving Handgun; Woman's Car Window Shatters After "Boom" When Crossing Dam
  • 2/4/2023

A man on Urban Trail told police he had two expensive watches stolen from his apartment. The watches were taken from the top drawer of his nightstand. He said his personal firearm, that shared ... more

Home In East Ridge Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
Home In East Ridge Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
  • 2/4/2023

A home was destroyed by fire in East Ridge on Thursday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 4:16 a.m. on Greenslake ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/4/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADOLPHI, SELENA W 728 BEAUTIFUL PL, APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 2/3/2023
Man, 68, Hit By Vehicle On Greenwood Road; Driver Flees
  • 2/3/2023
Father Of 6 Shot And Killed On 6th Avenue On Wednesday
Father Of 6 Shot And Killed On 6th Avenue On Wednesday
  • 2/3/2023
East Hamilton Middle School Student Confesses To Making Bomb Threat
East Hamilton Middle School Student Confesses To Making Bomb Threat
  • 2/3/2023
Man, 38, In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle At 1900 S. Market St.
  • 2/3/2023
Opinion
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community
  • 2/3/2023
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units? - And Response
  • 1/30/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/3/2023
Not Getting Murdered In A Progressive Society
  • 1/31/2023
Sports
UTC Women Hosts ETSU Saturday At 2:00 p.m.
  • 2/3/2023
Mocs Sweep SoCon Tennis Honors
  • 2/3/2023
Defensive Effort Sends Tennessee Past Ole Miss, 65-51
Defensive Effort Sends Tennessee Past Ole Miss, 65-51
  • 2/3/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
UTC Wrestling Travels To Appalachian State For Key SoCon Match Up
  • 2/3/2023
Happenings
City Council To Vote On Honorary Street Sign For Long-Time St. Elmo Resident Doris Bruce Kelly
City Council To Vote On Honorary Street Sign For Long-Time St. Elmo Resident Doris Bruce Kelly
  • 2/3/2023
General Registration For 2023 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Officially Sold Out
  • 1/31/2023
Jerry Summers: Paul Anderson - Heavyweight Speeder
Jerry Summers: Paul Anderson - Heavyweight Speeder
  • 2/2/2023
The Salvation Army To Give Away Over 300 New Suits On Feb. 6-7
The Salvation Army To Give Away Over 300 New Suits On Feb. 6-7
  • 2/3/2023
Did You Know? Democracy
Did You Know? Democracy
  • 2/1/2023
Entertainment
Jeff Dunham Brings Comedy Show To Memorial Auditorium March 3, 4
Jeff Dunham Brings Comedy Show To Memorial Auditorium March 3, 4
  • 2/3/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/1/2023
Scenic City Cinephiles To Host Oscar Party On March 12
  • 2/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Ode To A Church Fan No. 2
Best Of Grizzard - Ode To A Church Fan No. 2
  • 2/3/2023
ETC Kicks Off Season With Award Winning Play "Doubt: A Parable" By John Patrick Shanley
  • 2/1/2023
Opinion
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community
  • 2/3/2023
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units? - And Response
  • 1/30/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Dining
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
  • 1/31/2023
Business
Nichols Fleet Equipment Starts Work On New Facility At The Riverport
Nichols Fleet Equipment Starts Work On New Facility At The Riverport
  • 2/3/2023
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In January
  • 2/2/2023
StoneLoads Picks Up 2 Awards At The International Surfaces Event
StoneLoads Picks Up 2 Awards At The International Surfaces Event
  • 2/2/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Assessor Of Property Office Honored With 2022 Excellence In Operations Award
Hamilton County Assessor Of Property Office Honored With 2022 Excellence In Operations Award
  • 2/3/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/3/2023
Boardwalk Storage In Lookout Valley Sold For Over $11.1 Million
Boardwalk Storage In Lookout Valley Sold For Over $11.1 Million
  • 2/2/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga Prep Students Honor The Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During Black History Month
  • 2/1/2023
CSCC To Hold High School Art Competition
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanoogan Emma Parson Named To Class Of Tennessee Tech Trailblazers
Chattanoogan Emma Parson Named To Class Of Tennessee Tech Trailblazers
  • 2/1/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe’s February Theme Is Wrap Our Buildings In Love
  • 2/1/2023
Hamilton To Offer Take It To Heart Program
Hamilton To Offer Take It To Heart Program
  • 1/31/2023
Tennessee Attorney General Asks Congress To "Rein In Biden's Use Of COVID Powers"
  • 1/30/2023
Memories
Cherokee Removal Program Will Be At Moccasin Bend On Feb. 18
  • 2/3/2023
Chattanooga Funeral Home Celebrates 90th Anniversary
  • 1/30/2023
Upcoming Spring Events Announced At The Chief Vann House
  • 1/30/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Travel
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Hearing The Right Voice In A World Of Noise
Bob Tamasy: Hearing The Right Voice In A World Of Noise
  • 2/2/2023
"It's Bad! What Is The Church To Do?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/1/2023
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
  • 1/30/2023
Obituaries
James L. Venable
James L. Venable
  • 2/3/2023
Virgil Louise Daub
Virgil Louise Daub
  • 2/3/2023
Hazel V. McDonald
Hazel V. McDonald
  • 2/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Cowan, Katherine "Kay" Jenkins (Cleveland)
Cowan, Katherine "Kay" Jenkins (Cleveland)
  • 2/3/2023
Craig, Ernest (Cleveland)
Craig, Ernest (Cleveland)
  • 2/2/2023
Grady, William Elbert "Pete" (Cleveland)
Grady, William Elbert "Pete" (Cleveland)
  • 2/2/2023