Elderly Person Who Fell Down Stairs Is Found 2 Days Later - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police responded to an unknown trouble at the Chestnutt Creek Apartments. An elderly resident had been found after falling down their stairs and lying on the ground for approximately two days. The individual was transported to the hospital and Adult Protective Services was notified.

A verbal disorder was reported between two parents picking up their children at Ooltewah Middle School.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a bond revocation warrant for stalking.

An alarm was accidentally activated at the Collegedale Spanish American SDA Church by a cleaning crew.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 5900 block of Main Street. There were no injuries.

Collegedale investigators and Cleveland police arrested a Collegedale fugitive wanted for second-degree murder at a Cleveland address.

Collegedale police assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on the interstate with a semi truck allegedly involved in a kidnapping.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a crash involving injuries in the 9100 block of Lee Highway.

Police observed a vehicle at the closed Collegedale Exxon with its hazard lights flashing. Officers checked the vehicle to see if it may have been stolen but it did not appear to be so. No further police action was taken.

Officers were called to the Walmart for a possibly intoxicated person. Contact was made with the individual, who was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamines and public intoxication.

Police responded to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after receiving reports of muffled screaming coming from an apartment. Contact was attempted but no one came to the door.

A vandalism report was filed at a home in the 9400 block of Pasture Drive, in the Robinson Farm neighborhood, after a vehicle with a loud muffler and racing stripes on the hood drove through a homeowner’s yard, tearing up the grass, hitting three trees and the mailbox. The vehicle fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

Employees at Jack’s Family Restaurant accidentally set off the hold up and fire alarm. Everything checked out ok.

A driver was arrested for DUI, refusal of implied consent, vandalism, and leaving the scene of an accident after crashing through the front gate of the Hamilton County Ball Fields, located in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

An individual reported that their vehicle had been rear ended while inside a car wash in the 9000 block of Jac Cate Road.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 9100 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.

A traffic stop in the 10100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony warrants out of Bradley County.

Officers were approached at the police department by a mother and child who had walked over from the Imagination Station playground. The child had fallen and cut their chin. Police helped clean the child’s wounds after which the mother and child went for ice cream.

Police stood by with an elderly couple while they were purchasing a puppy from another individual at the Collegedale Walmart. The couple was concerned about being scammed. No police action was taken.

A two car fender bender was reported in the 8600 block of Lu Lane, inside the Grindstone Estates neighborhood.

An officer responded to the 9600 block of Pine Street after a resident called about two vehicles stuck in their yard. It was a UPS van and a supervisor trying to get the van out.

Police were called to the Walmart for a deceptive practice after an individual had agreed to pay for another’s items, but had tried to cancel the transaction once it had been completed because it had been over $800 worth of merchandise.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to a short foot pursuit. Once the runner was caught they were charged with evading police, possession of marijuana, and felony theft warrants out of Catoosa County, Georgia.

An officer was asked to check the well-being of a resident in the Spring Green apartment complex who had left their keys in their front door. The resident was ok and advised that the keys had been left by accident.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Credit Union. It was a false alarm. Everything checked out ok.

Police responded to the Walmart parking lot after an individual reported that someone they did not know had come up and asked them about their family.

An officer checked the businesses in the Ooltewah Crossing Plaza after receiving a back door alarm. All doors were locked. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Edgmon Road led to the driver being charged with possession of marijuana.

A shoplifting report involving Legos was taken at the Walmart. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.



