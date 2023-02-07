Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Sitting Close To RR Tracks Is Just Train Enthusiast; Couple Steal Vibrator And Electric Trimmer From Walmart

  • Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Police observed a brown/beige four-door sedan parked close to the tracks on Cromwell Road. As the officer slowed to cross the tracks, he observed a white male sitting on the opposite side of the tracks from where he had parked. Due to how close the man was both parked and sitting next to the railroad tracks, the officer exited his patrol car and spoke with the man. At this point, the officer observed the man had a rather large and expensive camera set up. He confirmed himself as an enthusiast of trains/locomotive engines. Due to the camera, the officer believed his story.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Towerway Drive. Police spoke with both people involved. Both said that no contact was made and that the argument was only verbal. One of them collected his personal items and left with a friend to give himself time to cool down. Everyone separated without incident.

* * *

A man said he was driving on Highway 153 northbound when a piece of sheet rock came out of another man's vehicle. The man said there was damage to the passenger side of his vehicle. The other man stopped and apologized to him, saying he thought he had everything strapped down. The man told him he did not have insurance at this time.

* * *

A man told police he and some other people had been cutting down a tree on Sheridan Avenue and that his vehicle had been broken into. There was no sign of forced entry to the vehicle or any damage. He told police that a black Swiss Army laptop bag had been taken from his vehicle, along with weedeater string, two pens and a razor blade, all valued at $225. An anonymous person said that they observed three or four black males approximately 20 years of age ransacking the vehicle and they fled to a nearby home on Sheridan Avenue. No other suspect information is available.

* * *

A woman on Rocky River Road called police to stand by while a man collected his belongings. After the man did so, officers left the scene.

* * *

A woman on Wellstone Drive called police because she woke up and thought she heard someone in the house. Police searched the house and did not find anyone. The woman went to a relative's house for the night.

* * *

A homeless man contacted police saying he was trying to get to a shelter, but then said he was trying to get to Highway 58. Police transported him to the County Circle K on Highway 58 at Mahlon Road, in the area he was attempting to get to.

* * *

While working an extra job with the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr., an officer observed two people, later identified, going into an aisle without camera coverage with a vibrator in their cart exiting the aisle without the vibrator. The officer recovered the opened package in the aisle without the vibrator inside. The officer returned to the camera room and continued observing the man and woman at the self-checkout. While checking out, the man was observed on camera putting a new sticker on an electric trimmer. The new sticker was scanned as a shirt. The man and woman then passed all points of sale without paying for the vibrator and trimmers. Walmart APA decided not to press charges on either person. The man was trespassed from all Walmart properties and signed a form acknowledging the trespass. The woman was not trespassed at this time. Both of them left without further incident.

