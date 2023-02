Senator Bill Hagerty joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings on Tuesday.

Mr. Hartline and Senator Hagerty discussed several current topics. As a former ambassador to Japan, Senator Hagerty gave his opinion on the recent Chinese spy balloon that possibly passed over the Sequoyah Nuclear plant.

Senator Hagerty also shared his thoughts on the latest decisions of the Biden administration, and the potential threat TikTok poses to Americans.