2 Arrested On Drug Charges In 2 Separate But Related Stops - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway for a vehicle failing to stay in its lane resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, possession of methamphetamines, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification of the results of a drug test, and child abuse. The driver’s 11-year-old child, who was also in the car, was removed from their custody and the case referred to the Department of Children Services.

Officers made contact with an individual in the parking lot of City Hall, after observing a six-year-old child standing in the back seat of their car unrestrained while pulling in from Swinyar Drive. The individual had come to pick up the other child from the previous arrest, but they were also found to be in possession of methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia and also arrested. The six-year-old child, a sibling of the 11-year old from the previous arrest, was removed from their custody and the case was referred to the Department of Children Services.

Police responded to a domestic disorder between two family members in the 4000 block of Prospect Church Road. No charges were filed and both individuals agreed to go their separate ways.

The traffic lights in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway were confirmed to not be working properly and they were submitted for repair.

An individual was arrested in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway after a license plate reader camera notified law enforcement of the presence of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located and the driver arrested for possession of the stolen car, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. A passenger was also arrested for felony possession of narcotics after officers found 104 pills of suspected fentanyl concealed on their person.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on warrants for shoplifting, reckless endangerment, and driving on a suspended license.

An officer assisted a Collegedale resident who had come to city hall to ask questions about evicting a former partner from their property.

A two vehicle crash involving a rear end collision was reported in the 4800 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

Police and fire department personnel responded to the area of the 4400 block of University Drive after receiving reports of a possible natural gas leak. Nothing was located.

A traffic stop in the 9500 block of Apison Pike for a headlight out resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI after it was learned that they had smoked marijuana prior to driving.

Police responded to the College Park apartments for an individual suffering from a mental health crisis. The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Walmart management notified police that two suspects from previous thefts were in the store. No thefts were witnessed and no warrants were found on either individual.

An alarm was activated at the Cracker Barrel. It had accidentally been activated by an employee.


