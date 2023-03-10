Latest Headlines

County Schools To Keep Brainerd High Principal Despite Mistakes With Security Firm

  • Friday, March 10, 2023

Following the conclusion of an investigation by DCS related to Dr. Crystal Sorrells, Hamilton County Schools (HCS) has completed its review of the circumstances surrounding a Jan. 5th incident at Brainerd High School involving a student and an individual from a third-party security firm.

Through its review, HCS has determined that the third-party security firm was secured and allowed on campus by the school’s principal, Dr. Crystal Sorrells. The security firm was present on campus for opening on Jan. 4, the first day of school following the holiday break. Upon learning of the firm’s presence at the school, a district administrator instructed Dr. Sorrells not to allow the firm back on campus because proper procedures for vetting and contracting with a vendor had not been followed. The vendor returned to Brainerd on the morning of Jan. 5, at which time the incident occurred.

“After looking into the details of this incident, we know that mistakes were made,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “In addition to not following district policy for contracting with a vendor, a directive from supervisory personnel to not allow the vendor on campus for a second day was not followed. The safety of our students and staff is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools, and we take these mistakes by an employee very seriously, therefore disciplinary and corrective actions are in process.”

“However, Dr. Sorrells has a long history of being an outstanding administrator in our schools, and she is a proven and valued asset in our district. After considering all the facts, including Dr. Sorrells’ previous history as an administrator, and following a conversation with Dr. Sorrells, I have made the decision to return her to the principal’s position at Brainerd High School.

“The district will work with Dr. Sorrells on corrective action and remedial training in the areas where mistakes were made, including procedures for working with vendors, Board policy, and principal’s responsibilities. The district will give its full support to Dr. Sorrells and Brainerd High School as we move forward to ensure the school has the resources it needs to serve students in a safe and welcoming environment that is conducive to learning.”

Dr. Sorrells will resume her duties as principal of Brainerd High School on Monday. She had been suspended from her position since Jan. 30, pending the conclusion of the DCS investigation of the Jan. 5 incident.

“I am overjoyed to be continuing the work at my Alma Mater. Know that the safety and security of our students, staff, and school will remain a priority,” Dr. Sorrells said. “It is not my practice to circumvent policies and procedures. I humbly apologize for distracting from the great work being done at Brainerd High School and look forward to continuing progress as we strive, thrive, and grow together.”

 

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Rob Bank; Thief Stuffs $500 Worth Children’s Clothes Up Her Shirt
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
County Schools To Keep Brainerd High Principal Despite Mistakes With Security Firm
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
2 Injured And Woman And Baby Escape From House Fire Off Bonny Oaks Drive Friday Afternoon
2 Injured And Woman And Baby Escape From House Fire Off Bonny Oaks Drive Friday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Bradley Girls Advance To 4-A State Final
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/10/2023
Few Members Of Public Taking Part In School Budget Process
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Rob Bank; Thief Stuffs $500 Worth Children’s Clothes Up Her Shirt
  • 3/10/2023

An employee of Builtwell Bank at 6825 Shallowford Road told police a man came into the bank and was upset about fees added to his account. She said the man was upset and said that because the ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/10/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Few Members Of Public Taking Part In School Budget Process
  • 3/10/2023

The School Board Budget Committee’s first meeting Thursday revealed that parents, teachers and administrators want to focus on caring for employees, helping students feel connected at school, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/10/2023
Police Blotter: Man Accidently Leaves Rifle At Hotel; Woman Thinks Someone Stole Her Medication
  • 3/9/2023
DA Coty Wamp Says New Law On Children At Drag, Stripper Shows Is "Not That Complicated"
  • 3/9/2023
Sports Authority Board Passes Resolution To Pay For Surveys For New Baseball Stadium
  • 3/9/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support - And Response
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Stop Being The Problem And Offer Solutions
  • 3/10/2023
We Are Failing Our Students
  • 3/10/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 10
  • 3/10/2023
Sports
Vols Take SEC Tournament Opener Behind James
Vols Take SEC Tournament Opener Behind James
  • 3/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
  • 3/9/2023
Football Mocs Host Spring Showcase Friday At Finley
  • 3/9/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
  • 3/10/2023
Happenings
Marti Rutherford Receives Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Marti Rutherford Receives Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 3/10/2023
CFD Reminds To Change Your Clocks And Your Batteries
  • 3/10/2023
Hamilton County Democrats To Convene March 18
  • 3/9/2023
Murder At Hidden Lake Murder Mystery Campout Will Be April 1-2
  • 3/10/2023
Red Bank Chili Cookoff Set For March 23
  • 3/10/2023
Entertainment
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
  • 3/9/2023
Ana Popvic To Perform At Songbirds May 6
  • 3/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 3/10/2023
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
  • 3/9/2023
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
  • 3/8/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support - And Response
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Stop Being The Problem And Offer Solutions
  • 3/10/2023
Dining
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Business
Bruce Bloomster Named Sales Director At Bohr Electronics
Bruce Bloomster Named Sales Director At Bohr Electronics
  • 3/10/2023
Novatech Takes Over ACT Business Machines
  • 3/9/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events March 13-18
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Pointe Commercial Real Estate Announces David Melton As Managing Member
  • 3/7/2023
Student Scene
Rivermont Elementary School Receives Water's Cool @ School Grant
  • 3/10/2023
Central Church Of Christ Hosts Information Session For New Christian Homeschool Tutorial Program
  • 3/10/2023
One-Handed Mountaineer Maureen Beck To Present “Improbable Ascent” At Southern Adventist University
One-Handed Mountaineer Maureen Beck To Present “Improbable Ascent” At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/9/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Foundation Hosts Free Education Event
  • 3/10/2023
Elevate Behavior Services To Hold Open House March 16
  • 3/10/2023
Hearing Loss Association Chattanooga Chapter Announces March 19 Program
  • 3/9/2023
Memories
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
  • 3/10/2023
Park Sparks - The Neighborhood Park Activation Tour - Kicks Off March 19
  • 3/9/2023
4th Annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Begins On Friday
  • 3/9/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Cultural Tourism Advancement Grant Application Is Now Open
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
  • 3/10/2023
Antioch Youth Ministry Presents Pre-Mother's Day Celebration
Antioch Youth Ministry Presents Pre-Mother's Day Celebration
  • 3/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
  • 3/9/2023
Obituaries
Nancy Marie deRossett
Nancy Marie deRossett
  • 3/10/2023
Calvin Newton
Calvin Newton
  • 3/10/2023
James Harvey Ledford
  • 3/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Rader, Coulbourne "Coby" Thomas (Cleveland)
Rader, Coulbourne "Coby" Thomas (Cleveland)
  • 3/10/2023
Speer, Shirley Treadaway (Summerville)
  • 3/10/2023
Whitson, Joseph Gale "Joe" (Cleveland)
Whitson, Joseph Gale "Joe" (Cleveland)
  • 3/9/2023