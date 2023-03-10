County Schools To Keep Brainerd High Principal Despite Mistakes With Security Firm

Following the conclusion of an investigation by DCS related to Dr. Crystal Sorrells, Hamilton County Schools (HCS) has completed its review of the circumstances surrounding a Jan. 5th incident at Brainerd High School involving a student and an individual from a third-party security firm.

Through its review, HCS has determined that the third-party security firm was secured and allowed on campus by the school’s principal, Dr. Crystal Sorrells. The security firm was present on campus for opening on Jan. 4, the first day of school following the holiday break. Upon learning of the firm’s presence at the school, a district administrator instructed Dr. Sorrells not to allow the firm back on campus because proper procedures for vetting and contracting with a vendor had not been followed. The vendor returned to Brainerd on the morning of Jan. 5, at which time the incident occurred.



“After looking into the details of this incident, we know that mistakes were made,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “In addition to not following district policy for contracting with a vendor, a directive from supervisory personnel to not allow the vendor on campus for a second day was not followed. The safety of our students and staff is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools, and we take these mistakes by an employee very seriously, therefore disciplinary and corrective actions are in process.”



“However, Dr. Sorrells has a long history of being an outstanding administrator in our schools, and she is a proven and valued asset in our district. After considering all the facts, including Dr. Sorrells’ previous history as an administrator, and following a conversation with Dr. Sorrells, I have made the decision to return her to the principal’s position at Brainerd High School.