Police Blotter: Car Horn Blowing In Parking Lot Was From Woman Sleeping On Steering Wheel; Man Thinks Drone Caused Hole In His Roof

  • Monday, March 13, 2023

An anonymous caller reported a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 5764 Highway 153 with the horn going off for 10 minutes. Police found woman was asleep in the driver's seat, with the vehicle off, with her head on the horn. Upon waking her up, she said she was just sleeping in the vehicle. She provided a valid TN ID, and confirmed that the address on it was her home. She said that she would see about getting someone to come pick her up, and police informed her that at this time they were not trespassing her, as no Walmart (or other property owner/manager) had asked them to. The woman displayed no apparent signs of intoxication and denied any need for EMS.

* * *

Police were notified about a stolen utility truck from Stowers CAT Machinery at 4066 S. Access Road. Video footage showed a suspect walking around the Stowers CAT parking lot checking unlocked vehicles at approximately 4:13 a.m. Video footage also showed the suspect entering a utility truck and driving out of the property. The direction of travel is unknown. While on scene, police spoke with an employee who said the truck contained approximately $75,000 worth of miscellaneous tools. A BOLO was initiated for the utility truck and it was placed into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle improperly parked, blocking access for a construction company to conduct business at 231 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. The construction company has a permit for sidewalk access and said they could not conduct business. Police attempted to locate the owner of the improperly parked access-blocking vehicle, but the person could not be located. Police had no choice but to tow the vehicle. A-1 Towing responded and transported the vehicle to their lot.

* * *

A woman on Poplar Street told police that she has not received a package delivery from Amazon valued at $131.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a beige Oldsmobile was apparently abandoned on the roadway at Montview Apartments, 30 Tunnel Blvd. Police found the vehicle to be parked legally, but displaying a license plate that they thought did not return to the vehicle. However, it was determined on-scene the vehicle's VIN and the displayed plate return to the same owner. The vehicle was documented due to a BOLO email from a sergeant of Auto Crimes in regards to a 2003 beige Oldsmobile being involved in a theft from vehicle. Police did not observe cutting tools in plain view inside the vehicle's cab while on scene.

* * *

A man told police that his city of Chattanooga vehicle (2015 Ford Escape) had the passenger side mirror damaged at an unknown time at the Development Resource Center, 1250 Market St.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a suspicious person was lying on a bench near the bus stop at 400 N Market St., wrapped in a red blanket. The caller said they were concerned for the well-being of the suspicious person and would like for him to be checked on. Police spoke to the man, who gave his name and said he had just been sleeping. He said he was homeless and had been staying in the area. Police checked and found the man was not wanted for any outstanding warrants. Police offered to transport him to the Community Kitchen, however he declined and said he would walk. The man walked from the area without incident.

* * *

A man told police someone stole his Lenova Latitude 520 Laptop from his 2015 Hyundai Sonata at the apartments at 130 Acorn Oaks Circle.

* * *

A man at ICCM World Ministry Headquarters, 5746 Marlin Road, told police that sometime over the weekend, someone cut the catalytic converters off of two of the company's buses. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A man on Wheeler Avenue told police that his residence received a hole in the roof. He said he believes it was caused by a drone, but there is no evidence as to what may have done the damage.

