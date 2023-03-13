Gas Leak Prompts Indefinite Closure On Ringgold Road

Ringgold Road is closed from Belvoir Avenue to Marlboro Avenue due to a gas leak found during construction Monday afternoon.

Crews from Chattanooga Gas Company, East Ridge Fire Department, and East Ridge Police Department are on the scene during the repairs. Currently, there is no estimated time of completion for the repair.



Traffic is currently being rerouted by public safety officials at the location. To assist with traffic delays, please use alternate routes. Alternate route and detour signs will be posted in the area.



In the event of an emergency, please contact East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or dial 911.

