Latest Headlines

Gas Leak Prompts Indefinite Closure On Ringgold Road

  • Monday, March 13, 2023

Ringgold Road is closed from Belvoir Avenue to Marlboro Avenue due to a gas leak found during construction Monday afternoon.   

Crews from Chattanooga Gas Company, East Ridge Fire Department, and East Ridge Police Department are on the scene during the repairs. Currently, there is no estimated time of completion for the repair.

Traffic is currently being rerouted by public safety officials at the location. To assist with traffic delays, please use alternate routes. Alternate route and detour signs will be posted in the area.

In the event of an emergency, please contact East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or dial 911.  

Latest Headlines
Developer Withdraws Request To Convert Lookout Valley's Knights Inn Into Apartments
Developer Withdraws Request To Convert Lookout Valley's Knights Inn Into Apartments
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2023
Mark Wiedmer And Mack McCarthy Partnering For NCAA Bracket Buster Podcast On Chattanoogan.com
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2023
Gas Leak Prompts Indefinite Closure On Ringgold Road
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2023
River City Buzzing With Ideas For Downtown Redevelopment
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2023
Man Seriously Injured In Robbery On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2023
Cutting Unnecessary Costs Could Help Reduce $2.8 Million Fire Department Budget, Signal Officials Told
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2023
Breaking News
Gas Leak Prompts Indefinite Closure On Ringgold Road
  • 3/13/2023

Ringgold Road is closed from Belvoir Avenue to Marlboro Avenue due to a gas leak found during construction Monday afternoon. Crews from Chattanooga Gas Company, East Ridge Fire Department, ... more

Man Seriously Injured In Robbery On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning
  • 3/13/2023

A man, 27, was seriously injured in a robbery early Saturday morning on Rossville Avenue. Chattanooga Police were alerted to several fights in the area at 2:16 a.m. Police working in the area ... more

Woman, 29, Struck And Killed Early Monday Morning On Highway 27
  • 3/13/2023

A 29-year-old woman was struck and killed early Monday morning on Highway 27. Chattanooga Police were alerted at 3:16 a.m. concerning a pedestrian standing in the rain and in the right ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2023
$140 Stolen From Walmart Employee's Wallet - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/13/2023
Gas Prices Rise 17.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/13/2023
Police Blotter: Car Horn Blowing In Parking Lot Was From Woman Sleeping On Steering Wheel; Man Thinks Drone Caused Hole In His Roof
  • 3/13/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 3/13/2023
Opinion
Rethinking The Nuclear Family
  • 3/13/2023
Missionary Ridge And Its Monuments
  • 3/12/2023
Who's To Take The Blame
  • 3/13/2023
How To Opt Out Of The School's Well-Being Survey
  • 3/13/2023
Donate For California Flood Relief
  • 3/13/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer And Mack McCarthy Partnering For NCAA Bracket Buster Podcast On Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/13/2023
Mark Wiedmer: A Wonderful 3 Weeks Is Just Ahead
  • 3/13/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Home Advantage, Rickea Back Another Year
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Home Advantage, Rickea Back Another Year
  • 3/13/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Lady Vols Nab 41st Straight NCAA Bid, Earn Right To Host
  • 3/13/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Lindsey Frost Brings Beauty To Her Shop, Twenty-Two
Life With Ferris: Lindsey Frost Brings Beauty To Her Shop, Twenty-Two
  • 3/13/2023
BASF Hosts Hygiene Drive And Builds Wheelchair Ramp To Support Local Veterans
  • 3/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City For 2028 Convention
Jerry Summers: Gig City For 2028 Convention
  • 3/13/2023
Patriot Charles Thurman Honored With Ceremony, New Flag
Patriot Charles Thurman Honored With Ceremony, New Flag
  • 3/13/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/13/2023
Entertainment
John Shearer: A Review Of 3 Best Picture Oscar Nominees
  • 3/11/2023
Jesse Daniel Edwards Plays At Cherry Street Tavern March 24
  • 3/13/2023
Ana Popvic To Perform At Songbirds May 6
  • 3/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 3/10/2023
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
  • 3/9/2023
Opinion
Rethinking The Nuclear Family
  • 3/13/2023
Missionary Ridge And Its Monuments
  • 3/12/2023
Who's To Take The Blame
  • 3/13/2023
Dining
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Business
Bradley County Jail Receives Tier 1 Accreditation
  • 3/13/2023
Rotaract Club Of Chattanooga Announces New Member Class Of 2023
  • 3/13/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 3/13/2023
Real Estate
Filming For The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga Begins Wednesday
Filming For The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga Begins Wednesday
  • 3/13/2023
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Student Scene
Entrepreneurship Week At Cleveland State Kicks Off March 27
  • 3/13/2023
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Gold ROTC Medal At UTC Ceremonies
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Gold ROTC Medal At UTC Ceremonies
  • 3/11/2023
Rivermont Elementary School Receives Water's Cool @ School Grant
  • 3/10/2023
Living Well
Free Kidney Health Screening Event Set For March 18
  • 3/13/2023
Al-Azem And Ashburn Join Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
Al-Azem And Ashburn Join Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
  • 3/10/2023
CHI Memorial Foundation Hosts Free Education Event
  • 3/10/2023
Memories
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
  • 3/10/2023
Park Sparks - The Neighborhood Park Activation Tour - Kicks Off March 19
  • 3/9/2023
4th Annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Begins On Friday
  • 3/9/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Cultural Tourism Advancement Grant Application Is Now Open
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Is A Gift Really A Gift If It's Not Received?
Bob Tamasy: Is A Gift Really A Gift If It's Not Received?
  • 3/13/2023
Ridgedale Baptist To Have Easter Worship Service, Easter Egg Hunt
Ridgedale Baptist To Have Easter Worship Service, Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/12/2023
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
  • 3/10/2023
Obituaries
Sylvia Cohen
Sylvia Cohen
  • 3/13/2023
Johnny Milton Arnold
Johnny Milton Arnold
  • 3/13/2023
Curtis Allen Thompson
Curtis Allen Thompson
  • 3/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Brewer, Howard John (Cleveland)
Brewer, Howard John (Cleveland)
  • 3/13/2023
Gayle, Audrey (Cleveland)
Gayle, Audrey (Cleveland)
  • 3/13/2023
Anders, Harold (Dalton)
Anders, Harold (Dalton)
  • 3/13/2023