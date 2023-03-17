Latest Headlines

March 3 Windstorm Brought $6 Million In Damages To EPB Electrical System

  • Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Customers remember when their power is out, said Vicki Gregg, chairman of the EPB board, but they do not necessarily know or remember when it stayed on because of the Smart Grid. That was the case with the windstorm that took place across the Chattanooga area two weeks ago on March 3. That day a cold front moved through the region bringing the threat of tornadoes, but the brunt of the storm moved north and west of Chattanooga. It was the wind that followed the storm itself that did significant damage, leaving the cost of $6 million in repairs to the electrical system.

From around 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. that day, there were wind gusts of over 50 m.p.h. across the system, said Ryan Keel, senior vice president of Technical Operations, knocking down trees and power poles and causing 24,000 customers to have a “duration outage,” defined as lasting over five minutes. There were 1,000 locations needing repairs. The work to restore power to those who lost it started Friday afternoon and was not finished until the end of the day the following Sunday.

The repairs started with 100 EPB employees working on front line restoration in the field, said Mr. Keel. By Saturday another 500 people, split into 140 crews, were working to restore the system. The additional  people were sent to Chattanooga from other companies around the country.

The fiber optics cable also sustained damage in around 300 locations. Repairs were done to the cable at the same time they were being made to the electrical system. The damaged cable was restored by the end of Monday.

It could have been worse. It is estimated that 16,000 duration outages were protected by the Smart Grid which can automatically restart service in seconds. The 24,000 that did occur would likely have been 50,000 without the Smart Grid. That is one of the improvements seen since the automation was put in. And it now takes less time to figure out what needs to be done. It also is estimated that  a full day of restoration work was saved because of the grid, contributing to cost savings of about $1 million. A Department of Energy study of effects from the Smart Grid in 2012 showed another benefit of $25 million in savings for business that did not have to shut down during a similar sized storm. 

EPB President and CEO David Wade said that this storm exceeded the threshold of damage in both Hamilton County and the state of Tennessee to be declared a FEMA Storm. If it is, EPB may get reimbursed for some of the cost required to make repairs and get the system back up and running.

Mr. Wade also said that last month letters continued to be sent to customers about video services. He said EPB did not want to surprise them with the increased cost for video. Customers always call in when there is a price increase, but this time only 160 people have called. He said the lower than anticipated number may be the result of people getting accustomed to rate increases as a way of life. When they call, he said that EPB customer service tries to help them reduce the costs. One way is to change the package they have signed up for.

Latest Headlines
March 3 Windstorm Brought $6 Million In Damages To EPB Electrical System
  • Breaking News
  • 3/17/2023
Cleveland State's Laney Bone Named TCCAA Player Of The Year
Cleveland State's Laney Bone Named TCCAA Player Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 3/17/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Can Beat Duke If. . .
Randy Smith: Vols Can Beat Duke If. . .
  • Sports
  • 3/17/2023
Police Blotter: Officer Stops Couple From Taking Items From Dumpster; Man Throws 2 Liter Bottle At Car During Altercation At Publix
  • Breaking News
  • 3/17/2023
Dalton Teenager Reported Missing On Feb. 13 Is Found
  • Breaking News
  • 3/17/2023
Debate Goes On About Whether To Fund SEAD Coaches For County Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 3/17/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Officer Stops Couple From Taking Items From Dumpster; Man Throws 2 Liter Bottle At Car During Altercation At Publix
  • 3/17/2023

An officer responded to a theft in progress on Conner Lane. When the officer arrived, there was a man and woman standing next to a pickup truck with a full bed of random items. The man spoke ... more

Dalton Teenager Reported Missing On Feb. 13 Is Found
  • 3/17/2023

Elizabeth Greenlee, 17, of Dalton, who was reported missing on Feb. 13, has been located and is safe. Ms. Greenlee was in DFCS custody awaiting transportation to a juvenile facility when she ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/17/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Suspected Domestic Disorder Turns Out To Be A March Madness Party - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/17/2023
Charitable Foundation Presents Check To Soddy Daisy
Charitable Foundation Presents Check To Soddy Daisy
  • 3/16/2023
3rd Party Vendor Sent Out Letter With Incorrect Property Tax Information, Trustee Says
  • 3/16/2023
Ruth White Retiring At Lookout Mountain Elementary; 60-Foot Light Pole Falls Onto Scenic Highway
  • 3/16/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step - And Response
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/17/2023
Who Did Not Show Up - And Response (2)
  • 3/16/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: Vols Can Beat Duke If. . .
Randy Smith: Vols Can Beat Duke If. . .
  • 3/17/2023
Vols Hold Off Louisiana To Advance To Play Duke
  • 3/16/2023
Cleveland State's Laney Bone Named TCCAA Player Of The Year
Cleveland State's Laney Bone Named TCCAA Player Of The Year
  • 3/17/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Allan Jones To Hand Out Championship Medal At UT's Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center
Allan Jones To Hand Out Championship Medal At UT's Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center
  • 3/17/2023
Happenings
SouthWord Literary Festival Is April 14-15
  • 3/17/2023
Mary Walker Foundations' Birthday Book Bash Will Be May 6 At Harris-Johnson Park
  • 3/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Ides Of March
Jerry Summers: Ides Of March
  • 3/17/2023
Hamilton County 4-H Announces Results Of Countywide 4-H Demonstration Contest
  • 3/17/2023
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 3/17/2023
Entertainment
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
  • 3/16/2023
Oak Ridge Boys Gave Special Tribute To Former Member Calvin Newton
Oak Ridge Boys Gave Special Tribute To Former Member Calvin Newton
  • 3/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Cockfighting - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Cockfighting - 2023
  • 3/17/2023
Lee University Chorale Presents Spring Concert Thursday
Lee University Chorale Presents Spring Concert Thursday
  • 3/17/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Jack’s Tale”
Lee Theatre To Present “Jack’s Tale”
  • 3/17/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step - And Response
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/17/2023
Dining
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Business
JPMorgan Chase Welcomes Caroline Walker To Commercial Banking Team
JPMorgan Chase Welcomes Caroline Walker To Commercial Banking Team
  • 3/17/2023
Shaw-Manufactured Resilient Now Eligible For Recycling Through Its re[TURN] Reclamation Program
  • 3/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events March 20-24
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Honors Excellence In Construction At Annual Celebration
  • 3/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 9-15
  • 3/16/2023
Student Scene
Lee University School Of Business Hosts Etiquette Dinner
Lee University School Of Business Hosts Etiquette Dinner
  • 3/17/2023
Cleveland High School Alumnus Helped Avatar Movie Win Oscar
Cleveland High School Alumnus Helped Avatar Movie Win Oscar
  • 3/17/2023
Local Student Receives Scholarship Award At Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis
  • 3/17/2023
Living Well
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
  • 3/16/2023
Dr. Marissa Shulman, Of Chattanooga, Named To Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board
Dr. Marissa Shulman, Of Chattanooga, Named To Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board
  • 3/17/2023
sAge Aesthetics & Well Being Opens In Ooltewah, Celebrates Grand Opening March 24-25
  • 3/16/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
  • 3/14/2023
MGHC Announce 3rd Saturday Gardening Class "Pollinators & Native Gardens" March 18
  • 3/14/2023
Little Soddy Creek Tire Cleanup Will Be March 18
  • 3/11/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
  • 3/16/2023
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 3/15/2023
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist To Hold Annual Men's Day "Christian Men" March 26
  • 3/16/2023
Obituaries
James “Jim” Roger Holder
James “Jim” Roger Holder
  • 3/17/2023
Robert Stanley “Bob” Rock
Robert Stanley “Bob” Rock
  • 3/17/2023
David Thomas Blakeman
David Thomas Blakeman
  • 3/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Goforth, Taylor (Cleveland)
  • 3/17/2023
Raines, Jonathan David (Jasper)
Raines, Jonathan David (Jasper)
  • 3/17/2023
Lynn, Renee Yvonne (Decatur)
Lynn, Renee Yvonne (Decatur)
  • 3/17/2023