Female Student At Brainerd High School Arrested For Being In Possession Of A Taser

A female who began fighting another girl at Brainerd High School early Friday afternoon was found to be armed with a taser.

The Sheriff's Office said at approximately 12:20 p.m., two female students at Brainerd High School began fighting in a hallway.

One of the female students allegedly indicated to the other that she had a taser. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies intervened and found that one of the students, Taija Hudson, 18, was in possession of a taser.

Ms. Hudson was non-compliant and resisted arrest throughout the process, it was stated.

She was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and charged with prohibited weapon on school grounds, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.