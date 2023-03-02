Latest Headlines

Strong Storms Hit The Birchwood Area Thursday Morning

  • Thursday, March 2, 2023

Strong storms came rolling in early this morning and caused power lines and trees to fall in the Birchwood area.

Hamilton County EMA officials are visiting the Birchwood area to assess the damage. Currently, these officials are confirming many falling trees and power lines as well as a few storage buildings and cars that have been damaged by falling trees.

This morning, the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tn. will be visiting the Birchwood area to confirm a tornado touchdown. No injuries were reported.

Hamilton County Highway Department continue to work to get the roads cleared of debris.

