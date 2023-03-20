Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639450

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)



CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE

3926 CAMILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DIAZ ESPINOZA, ABIDAN

2605 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY-ATTEMPTED



DURHAM, MATTHEW G

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF SERVICES

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EDWARDS, TODD RASHON

1613 COLONIAL SHORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS

EVADING ARREST



ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

4614 BONNY WAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ERVIN, JAMES THEODUS

6015 STATE BRIDGE ROAD JOHNS CREEK, 30097

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FRANCIS, CRYSTAL MICHELLE

9822 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FREEMAN, NATHAN ALAN

6238 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 373434945

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE

2120 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042219

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



GUSTAFSON, ROBERT A

1617 ROSSVILLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARVILL, CARLIEA RUTH

110 E PORTER ST CARTERSVILLE, 301202738

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HODGE, MARQUAILA D

1340 NORTHWEST MOORE PL CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KENDRICK, MATTHEW RYAN

9120 PLEASENT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KROLL, DELIANA

613 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO AL)



LEVERETT, ALEXANDER THOMAS

2649 KIRKSEY ROAD PARROTT, 39877

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCADAMS, KEVIN BENNETT

9030 LEMON ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCAULEY, KIZZIE M

2501 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374041323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MOTLEY, HEIDI LEE

346 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MURPHY, MARCUS CORNELLIUS

621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NAVA, LORENZO

ATLANTA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



PHILLIPS, ZACHARY D

930 DOUGLAS ST 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA

3121 BINNI PL CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROGERS, COLBY A

3306 GLEASON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SKELTON, TEDDY O

9450 SWEET GUM LN SODDY DAISY, 373793491

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



WALKER PHILLIPS, FANTASHIA D

503 ETHYEYLIN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY-ATTEMPTED EDWARDS, TODD RASHON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS

EVADING ARREST ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ERVIN, JAMES THEODUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FRANCIS, CRYSTAL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/21/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS GUSTAFSON, ROBERT A

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT