Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639450
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE
3926 CAMILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DIAZ ESPINOZA, ABIDAN
2605 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY-ATTEMPTED
DURHAM, MATTHEW G
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EDWARDS, TODD RASHON
1613 COLONIAL SHORES DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
EVADING ARREST
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
4614 BONNY WAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ERVIN, JAMES THEODUS
6015 STATE BRIDGE ROAD JOHNS CREEK, 30097
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FRANCIS, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
9822 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FREEMAN, NATHAN ALAN
6238 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 373434945
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE
2120 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042219
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GUSTAFSON, ROBERT A
1617 ROSSVILLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVILL, CARLIEA RUTH
110 E PORTER ST CARTERSVILLE, 301202738
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HODGE, MARQUAILA D
1340 NORTHWEST MOORE PL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENDRICK, MATTHEW RYAN
9120 PLEASENT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KROLL, DELIANA
613 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO AL)
LEVERETT, ALEXANDER THOMAS
2649 KIRKSEY ROAD PARROTT, 39877
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCADAMS, KEVIN BENNETT
9030 LEMON ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCAULEY, KIZZIE M
2501 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374041323
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOTLEY, HEIDI LEE
346 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MURPHY, MARCUS CORNELLIUS
621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NAVA, LORENZO
ATLANTA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PHILLIPS, ZACHARY D
930 DOUGLAS ST 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA
3121 BINNI PL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, COLBY A
3306 GLEASON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SKELTON, TEDDY O
9450 SWEET GUM LN SODDY DAISY, 373793491
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
WALKER PHILLIPS, FANTASHIA D
503 ETHYEYLIN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY-ATTEMPTED
|
|EDWARDS, TODD RASHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ERVIN, JAMES THEODUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FRANCIS, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|GUSTAFSON, ROBERT A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARVILL, CARLIEA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HODGE, MARQUAILA D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, TYRESE DOMINECK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.
- POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KENDRICK, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KROLL, DELIANA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO AL)
|
|LEVERETT, ALEXANDER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCADAMS, KEVIN BENNETT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCAULEY, KIZZIE M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MOTLEY, HEIDI LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MURPHY, MARCUS CORNELLIUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NAVA, LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROGERS, COLBY A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SKELTON, TEDDY O
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/16/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER PHILLIPS, FANTASHIA D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODRUFF, LORENZO M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
|