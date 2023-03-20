Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, March 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639450 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE 
3926 CAMILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DIAZ ESPINOZA, ABIDAN 
2605 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON 
3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY-ATTEMPTED

DURHAM, MATTHEW G 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EDWARDS, TODD RASHON 
1613 COLONIAL SHORES DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
EVADING ARREST

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT 
4614 BONNY WAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ERVIN, JAMES THEODUS 
6015 STATE BRIDGE ROAD JOHNS CREEK, 30097 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FRANCIS, CRYSTAL MICHELLE 
9822 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FREEMAN, NATHAN ALAN 
6238 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 373434945 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE 
2120 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042219 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GUSTAFSON, ROBERT A 
1617 ROSSVILLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVILL, CARLIEA RUTH 
110 E PORTER ST CARTERSVILLE, 301202738 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HODGE, MARQUAILA D 
1340 NORTHWEST MOORE PL CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENDRICK, MATTHEW RYAN 
9120 PLEASENT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KROLL, DELIANA 
613 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO AL)

LEVERETT, ALEXANDER THOMAS 
2649 KIRKSEY ROAD PARROTT, 39877 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCADAMS, KEVIN BENNETT 
9030 LEMON ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCAULEY, KIZZIE M 
2501 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374041323 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOTLEY, HEIDI LEE 
346 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MURPHY, MARCUS CORNELLIUS 
621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NAVA, LORENZO 
ATLANTA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PHILLIPS, ZACHARY D 
930 DOUGLAS ST 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA 
3121 BINNI PL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, COLBY A 
3306 GLEASON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SKELTON, TEDDY O 
9450 SWEET GUM LN SODDY DAISY, 373793491 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

WALKER PHILLIPS, FANTASHIA D 
503 ETHYEYLIN LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY-ATTEMPTED
EDWARDS, TODD RASHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
  • EVADING ARREST
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ERVIN, JAMES THEODUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FRANCIS, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GUSTAFSON, ROBERT A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HARVILL, CARLIEA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HODGE, MARQUAILA D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, TYRESE DOMINECK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.
  • POSS.
    OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KENDRICK, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KROLL, DELIANA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO AL)
LEVERETT, ALEXANDER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCADAMS, KEVIN BENNETT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCAULEY, KIZZIE M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOTLEY, HEIDI LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MURPHY, MARCUS CORNELLIUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NAVA, LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROGERS, COLBY A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SKELTON, TEDDY O
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/16/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER PHILLIPS, FANTASHIA D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODRUFF, LORENZO M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


Latest Headlines
Vols Suffer Rare Sweep At Missouri
  • Sports
  • 3/20/2023
Downtown Bank Robbed, Nearby Buildings Warned Of Gunman On The Streets
Downtown Bank Robbed, Nearby Buildings Warned Of Gunman On The Streets
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
UTC Marching Band To Receive Official Invitation To London New Year's Day Parade
UTC Marching Band To Receive Official Invitation To London New Year's Day Parade
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
Smoke Alarms Alert Homeowners To House Fire Early Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
Chairman Of Polk County Commission In The Dark On Planned Road Rally In Cherokee Forest
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
Semi-Trailer Catches Fire At McKee Foods - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
Breaking News
UTC Marching Band To Receive Official Invitation To London New Year's Day Parade
UTC Marching Band To Receive Official Invitation To London New Year's Day Parade
  • 3/20/2023

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Marching Mocs will head to London when the calendar flips from 2023 to 2024. The Marching Mocs will be officially invited to participate in the ... more

Smoke Alarms Alert Homeowners To House Fire Early Monday Morning
  • 3/20/2023

Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 1929 Bay Hill Drive early Monday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a working attic ... more

Semi-Trailer Catches Fire At McKee Foods - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/20/2023

Police responded with the fire department to McKee Foods Corporation for a fire involving a semi-trailer that was fully involved upon their arrival. The fire department was able to contain the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/20/2023
Gas Prices Drop 12.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/20/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/20/2023
Police Blotter: Man Says He Was Discriminated Against When Trying To Buy Chicken; Suspicious Couple In Car Are Waiting For Battery Charge
  • 3/20/2023
Opinion
Vols Beat Duke, My Happiest Mea Culpa Of All Time
  • 3/18/2023
You Don't Get A Second Chance At School If You're 18 Years Old - And Response
  • 3/18/2023
Safety Is Non-Negotiable
  • 3/20/2023
A Tribute To A Great Lady, Mary Beth Meadows Wamp
  • 3/19/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 17
  • 3/18/2023
Sports
Vols Suffer Rare Sweep At Missouri
  • 3/20/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Emerge From The Mud With Sweet 16 Berth
Dan Fleser: Vols Emerge From The Mud With Sweet 16 Berth
  • 3/19/2023
Tennessee Knocks Off Duke; Vols Headed To Sweet 16
  • 3/18/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Defeat Saint Louis
  • 3/19/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sarah Campbell Has Big Plans For Signal Mountain Farmers Market
Life With Ferris: Sarah Campbell Has Big Plans For Signal Mountain Farmers Market
  • 3/20/2023
SouthWord Literary Festival Is April 14-15
  • 3/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Hail To Signal Mountain
Jerry Summers: Hail To Signal Mountain
  • 3/19/2023
Did You Know? Classified Documents
Did You Know? Classified Documents
  • 3/20/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/20/2023
Entertainment
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
  • 3/16/2023
Oak Ridge Boys Gave Special Tribute To Former Member Calvin Newton
Oak Ridge Boys Gave Special Tribute To Former Member Calvin Newton
  • 3/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Cockfighting - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Cockfighting - 2023
  • 3/17/2023
Tennessee Crossroads To Feature Signal Centers’ Hart Gallery
  • 3/17/2023
Lee’s Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert Monday
Lee’s Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert Monday
  • 3/17/2023
Opinion
Vols Beat Duke, My Happiest Mea Culpa Of All Time
  • 3/18/2023
You Don't Get A Second Chance At School If You're 18 Years Old - And Response
  • 3/18/2023
Safety Is Non-Negotiable
  • 3/20/2023
Dining
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Business
Practice Pro Names Tim Moore CEO
Practice Pro Names Tim Moore CEO
  • 3/20/2023
Locals Only Expands Into Asheville Market
Locals Only Expands Into Asheville Market
  • 3/19/2023
Fenix24 Raises $5 Million In Funding
  • 3/18/2023
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Honors Excellence In Construction At Annual Celebration
  • 3/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 9-15
  • 3/16/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Senior Acree Brock Named 2023 Walker Casey Award Recipient
McCallie Senior Acree Brock Named 2023 Walker Casey Award Recipient
  • 3/20/2023
School Board Chooses New Math Curriculum
  • 3/17/2023
Lee University To Host Lee Day Weekend
  • 3/17/2023
Living Well
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
  • 3/16/2023
Dr. Marissa Shulman, Of Chattanooga, Named To Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board
Dr. Marissa Shulman, Of Chattanooga, Named To Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board
  • 3/17/2023
sAge Aesthetics & Well Being Opens In Ooltewah, Celebrates Grand Opening March 24-25
  • 3/16/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
2023-24 Fishing Regulations Are In Effect; New Format Guide Is Available
  • 3/20/2023
TWRA's March Commission Meeting Set For Friday
  • 3/20/2023
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Annual Park Day Project
  • 3/17/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Everyone Has A Mission Field Of Their Own
Bob Tamasy: Everyone Has A Mission Field Of Their Own
  • 3/20/2023
Judge John W. McClarty Speaks At Men's Day Celebration At Stanley UMC March 26
Judge John W. McClarty Speaks At Men's Day Celebration At Stanley UMC March 26
  • 3/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
  • 3/16/2023
Obituaries
Clifton Neal “Cliff” Yeager
Clifton Neal “Cliff” Yeager
  • 3/19/2023
Marteal M. Norris
Marteal M. Norris
  • 3/19/2023
James Roy “J.R.” Moates
  • 3/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Brown, James Allen, Jr. (Decatur)
  • 3/20/2023
Pelfrey, Glenda Marlene (Evensville Mountain)
Pelfrey, Glenda Marlene (Evensville Mountain)
  • 3/20/2023
Boss, Margaret Lee Wright (LaFayette)
  • 3/20/2023