County Democrats Re-Elect Current Slate Of Officers

Delegates to the Hamilton County Democratic Party’s (HCDP) biennial Reorganization Convention on Saturday re-elected Chair Rachel Campbell and the party’s three other officers.

Meeting at the Chattanooga Public Library, delegates gave second terms to Ms. Campbell, Vice Chair Frank Maurizio, Secretary Therese Tuley and Treasurer Alix Thornhill. They all ran unopposed.

Also elected were members of the HCDP Executive Committee, made up of two representatives from each of Hamilton County’s 11 election districts. In all, 20 Democrats were selected for the district representative positions, with two vacancies to be filled at a later date.

District representatives organize Democrats, register voters and work to get out the vote at election time, and support Democratic candidates running for office. The terms for the officers and members of the Executive Committee run for two years.

In a brief acceptance speech, Ms. Campbell thanked supporters "but quickly pivoted to the work ahead during what promises to be a busy and challenging election year in 2024."

She said, “The GOP is pushing through such hate-filled laws that we no longer have the luxury of just hoping and praying. We must be louder, and more effective, than hate.”

Ms. Campbell also announced plans to replace the party’s precinct structure with a model that is built on committees and issue-centered caucuses that are open to all who identify as Democrats, not just those elected as part of HCDP leadership. As part of the new structure, HCDP officers will host quarterly meetings throughout the county during which all Democrats are welcome to hear updates, ask questions and share ideas. The first such meeting will be in June at a time and place to be determined.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Democrat in Hamilton County,” Ms. Campbell said.