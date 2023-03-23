HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Loaded Firearm At Dalewood Middle School

The School Resource Deputy assigned to Dalewood Middle School was notified on Thursday at approximately 12:20 p.m., by the school's administration that a student was potentially in possession of a firearm.

The student was immediately located by the SRD while still in class and safely removed.



The student was then questioned by the school resource deputy and school administration and admitted to being in possession of a weapon.



The SRD took immediate possession of the firearm and it was found to be loaded.



The student was taken into custody by the SRD and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.



The student will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

