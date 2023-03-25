High Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands In Chattanooga Area

A powerful storm front swept through the Tennessee Valley early Saturday morning, knocking out power to over 12,000 customers in Hamilton County.

The hardest hit are is around East Chattanooga and north of Brainerd.

EPB reported they are "utilizing the smart grid and working as quickly as possible to restore power to customers experiencing an outage."

EPB said because there is extensive damage to power lines and infrastructure, repairs are expected to continue through the weekend though many will be restored much more quickly.

As of 10 a.m., EPB reported 401 incidents affecting 5,640 customers. There were 21 incidents with repair in progress affecting 1,392 customers, and five incidents with crews en route affecting 1,130 customers.

To report a problem or get more information about service to your home, check the MyEPB App.