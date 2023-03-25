Pedestrian Killed In Dalton While Walking To His Home With 12 Pack Of Beer

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a Friday night crashed that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. The driver in the crash stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

The crash happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on East Walnut Avenue near the intersection of West Walnut and Riverbend Road.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that the pedestrian, Casto Salzar-Ramos of Dalton, was apparently walking north across the road and was struck by a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by James Thomas of Murray County.

The crash happened approximately 50 feet from a crosswalk.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that Salazar-Ramos was walking back to his home on 5th Avenue and was carrying a 12 pack of beer.

The investigation of this crash is continuing. At this time, no charges have been filed.