Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Sunday, March 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAPTIST, BRIA NICOLE 
1115 APOLLO DR SW ATLANTA, 30331 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE 
1609 NORTH CHESTER HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOWERS, MEGAN MARIE 
99 NEAL DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30733 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL 
605 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURROUGHS, WILLIAM STEVEN 
310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CASLIN, CHARLES LAMONTE 
1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBBERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMMONDS, EDWARD DESHUN 
1209 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111626 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK 
1119 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES 
2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

JOHNSON, GREGORY C 
3939 BRAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, JACOB OMAR 
8906 HERITAGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161530 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MANSEL, COREY REN 
10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MELTON, JEFFREY TREVOR 
3888 ROLLING BROOK CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORD

NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN 
3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL 
1248 SIPERS STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN 
1801 RANKIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SANTANA, RICARDO E 
985 GAUT STREET SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO 
15095 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

SMITH-BURGHARDT, GRACIE A 
1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081053 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN 
4319 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSOION OF A HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED

SULLIVAN, RACHEL LOUISE 
440 TRUNK ST APT 8 CLEVELAND, 373111063 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OXYCODONE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WOOTEN, LAUREN D 
2364 WOODCREST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WOOTEN, TOMMY A 
38 PATWEBB STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOWERS, MEGAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CASLIN, CHARLES LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ROBBERY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMMONDS, EDWARD DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
JOHNSON, GREGORY C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLY, JACOB OMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MANSEL, COREY REN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MELTON, JEFFREY TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORD
NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SANTANA, RICARDO E
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/21/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSOION OF A HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED
SULLIVAN, RACHEL LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OXYCODONE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOOTEN, LAUREN D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/26/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOOTEN, TOMMY A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

A man in the parking lot of 7/11 at 3725 Jenkins Road told police he just got out of jail for panhandling. An officer asked the man what he was doing in the parking lot and he said he was panhandling ... more

