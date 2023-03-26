Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GSMITH-BURGHARDT, GRACIE A1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081053Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN4319 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSOION OF A HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATEDSULLIVAN, RACHEL LOUISE440 TRUNK ST APT 8 CLEVELAND, 373111063Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OXYCODONEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANATURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARASSMENTVANHISE, RICHARD JEROME727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWOOTEN, LAUREN D2364 WOODCREST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWOOTEN, TOMMY A38 PATWEBB STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/04/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BOWERS, MEGAN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CASLIN, CHARLES LAMONTE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROBBERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMMONDS, EDWARD DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/02/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN JOHNSON, GREGORY C

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, JACOB OMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/16/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MANSEL, COREY REN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY