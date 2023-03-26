Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAPTIST, BRIA NICOLE
1115 APOLLO DR SW ATLANTA, 30331
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
1609 NORTH CHESTER HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOWERS, MEGAN MARIE
99 NEAL DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30733
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL
605 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURROUGHS, WILLIAM STEVEN
310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CASLIN, CHARLES LAMONTE
1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBBERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMMONDS, EDWARD DESHUN
1209 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111626
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
1119 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES
2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
JOHNSON, GREGORY C
3939 BRAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLY, JACOB OMAR
8906 HERITAGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161530
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MANSEL, COREY REN
10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MELTON, JEFFREY TREVOR
3888 ROLLING BROOK CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORD
NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN
3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
1248 SIPERS STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
1801 RANKIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SANTANA, RICARDO E
985 GAUT STREET SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO
15095 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
SMITH-BURGHARDT, GRACIE A
1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081053
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
4319 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSOION OF A HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED
SULLIVAN, RACHEL LOUISE
440 TRUNK ST APT 8 CLEVELAND, 373111063
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OXYCODONE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOOTEN, LAUREN D
2364 WOODCREST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOOTEN, TOMMY A
38 PATWEBB STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BOWERS, MEGAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CASLIN, CHARLES LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ROBBERY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAMMONDS, EDWARD DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|ISAAC, JEPHIHAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|JOHNSON, GREGORY C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELLY, JACOB OMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MANSEL, COREY REN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MELTON, JEFFREY TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORD
|
|NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SANTANA, RICARDO E
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/21/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSOION OF A HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED
|
|SULLIVAN, RACHEL LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OXYCODONE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|
|VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WOOTEN, LAUREN D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/26/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WOOTEN, TOMMY A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2023
Charge(s):
|