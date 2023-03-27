Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Calls Police To Get His Backpack And Jackets From Girlfriend; Woman Says Jesus Has Her Phone

  • Monday, March 27, 2023

A man called from an apartment on Wert Street and told police he was in a disorder with his girlfriend. He told police he was done with her and was attempting to leave, but she was refusing to allow him to get his property. He said he needed to get a backpack and two jackets from the apartment and then he would leave. Police spoke to the woman, who said she wanted him to leave and he was not welcome back inside her property. The woman allowed police to enter her property to gather the man's belongings. Police gave the man his backpack and two jackets, and he left the area without further incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported on S. Orchard Knob Avenue. When police arrived, a man approached their vehicle and said that he and his brother had been in a verbal disorder, but his brother had already left the scene and there were no other issues at this time.

* * *

A woman on Jersey Pike told police she was driving around in East Chattanooga around 3 a.m. and found her stolen vehicle. She said she was unsure of the location where she found the vehicle. She said she drove it back to her residence and then reported she had located it. Police found a license plate on the vehicle that was not hers. Police could not locate fingerprints on it or the license plate attached to the vehicle. Police called NCIC and removed the vehicle as stolen.

* * *

A man on Long Street called police because he was in a verbal altercation with a friend. When police arrived, he said the friend had left the scene and he needed nothing further from police.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Publix, 400 N. Market St. The caller said there was a man sitting on the sidewalk nearby and they were concerned and believed the man might need assistance. Police spoke to the man, who gave his name and said he was homeless, but that everything was fine. The man said he would gather his belongings and leave the area.

* * *

A man on W. 14th St. told police sometime overnight someone went inside his 2017 Jeep Renegade, which was unlocked, and stole several items. The following items were taken: brown sports jacket, NC (North Carolina) jacket/pull-over, MAHO sunglasses, cologne, and miscellaneous mail which contained tax information from years past.

* * *

Police said a Walmart employee at 2020 Gunbarrel Road was observed several times on camera performing price overrides on merchandise resulting in a significantly less cost than what the item was selling for. Pants for $50 were price overridden to $2. She was also observed skipping items at self-checkout and performing price overrides for other store associates as well. Before Walmart was able to perform and interview and issue a citation; she was ultimately terminated for other reasons.

* * *

A woman told police a white female by the Facebook alias "Kellie McClure" attempted to sell her a sofa via Facebook Marketplace. She said she Venmo'd "Kellie" $165 for the sofa. Shortly after the payment, "Kellie" blocked her and stopped replying to her messages. Police escorted her to the "Kellie's" alleged residence on Chiswick Drive. Police made contact with the resident and confirmed the address given was faulty. The woman just requested a report to give to her bank.

* * *

A woman told police her daughter’s phone was left at Premier Hair and Beauty Supply at 5312 Brainerd Road while she was shopping. She said they tracked the phone to a residence on Wyndover Drive. She said the phone was a black iPhone 11 Pro with a black Gucci case worth $895. Police made contact at the address on Wyndover, but were unable to locate the phone. The woman said an individual named Jesus was putting his information into the stolen phone. The female at that address said that Jesus was her soon to be ex-husband. After looking further at the GPS coordinates, the officer saw that phone was pinging near the Chattanoogan hotel. The woman said she would call back in the next few day to update the serial number.

