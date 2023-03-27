Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning

A home in Red Bank was damaged by fire Monday morning.

A resident called 911 reporting the fire at 214 Culver Street. The Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting light smoke showing and 25% of the house was involved with fire.

Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the residence, they conducted an interior attack and extinguished the fire in five minutes. Red Bank fire officials confirmed the fire started in the living room area.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Red Bank Fire Department. Damages are unknown at this time.



A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower to the scene. Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene and Dallas Bay VFD stood by at Red Bank fire station 2 for additional emergency calls.