In light of Monday’s school shooting in Nashville, the town hall in Chattanooga with AG Skrmetti Monday evening is postponed.

AG Skrmetti said, "My heart breaks for the Covenant School families suffering an unthinkable loss, for the injured, and for the students, faulty, and staff. All of Tennessee is grateful for MNPD, first responders, and VUMC professionals, and devastated that their heroism was necessary. Please join me in praying for the Covenant School community."