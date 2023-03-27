Gary Cross Found Guilty In Execution Murder On Trailwood Drive

Gary Dyquanne Cross, 26, was found guilty Monday by a Criminal Court jury of facilitation of first degree murder in an execution killing on Trailwood Drive.

Facilitation of first degree murder carries a sentence of 15-25 years.

Tracy Calloway was shot multiple times in his vehicle by three gunmen who drove up in two vehicles, then sped away. A witness who was at the scene of the crime said Cross was the driver of a gray minivan that was involved.

There were 64 shell casings found at the scene in the 2019 incident.

The jury in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman heard the case all last week and came back for deliberations Monday morning.

