Gary Cross Found Guilty In Execution Murder On Trailwood Drive

  • Monday, March 27, 2023
Gary Dyquanne Cross
Gary Dyquanne Cross

Gary Dyquanne Cross, 26, was found guilty Monday by a Criminal Court jury of facilitation of first degree murder in an execution killing on Trailwood Drive.

Facilitation of first degree murder carries a sentence of 15-25 years. 

Tracy Calloway was shot multiple times in his vehicle by three gunmen who drove up in two vehicles, then sped away. A witness who was at the scene of the crime said Cross was the driver of a gray minivan that was involved.

There were 64 shell casings found at the scene in the 2019 incident.

The jury in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman heard the case all last week and came back for deliberations Monday morning.

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/28/2023
McCallie Lacrosse Defeats Ravenwood, 14-8
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/27/2023
Phillips Hurls Canes Past Central
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/27/2023
Hixson Rally Tops Sale Creek, 6-5, In Seventh
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/27/2023
PHOTOS: Silverdale Baseball Hosts Notre Dame
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/27/2023
Construction Prompts Opening Of New US 27 South Exit To Broad Street
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2023
  • 3/28/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARCHER BRAUNS, CHERYL A 1008 HILL CREST ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 67 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... more

  • 3/27/2023

As part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements Project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews plan to open the new US 27 South to ... more

Police Blotter: Man Calls Police To Get His Backpack And Jackets From Girlfriend; Woman Says Jesus Has Her Phone
  • 3/27/2023

A man called from an apartment on Wert Street and told police he was in a disorder with his girlfriend. He told police he was done with her and was attempting to leave, but she was refusing to ... more

Town Hall With Tennessee AG Skrmetti Postponed Due To School Shooting In Nashville
  • 3/27/2023
Boat Catches Fire At Chickamauga Lock Monday Morning
  • 3/27/2023
Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning
  • 3/27/2023
Tent Shoplifted From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/27/2023
Walker County Arrest For March 20-26
  • 3/27/2023
Chattanooga Lost A Little Known Heroine Today
  • 3/25/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Unity Group's Testimony On Tennessee Juneteenth Legal State Holiday
  • 3/27/2023
Consequences Of Criminalization Of Homelessness
  • 3/27/2023
Public Education Is Worth Fighting For
  • 3/27/2023
Randy Smith: March Madness Features More Than 1 Cinderella
  • 3/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
  • 3/26/2023
Red Wolves Play To Draw With Northern Colorado
  • 3/26/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Men's Tennis Beats Mercer 4-3 at Home
  • 3/26/2023
Life With Ferris: Let Your Light Shine
  • 3/27/2023
Whitfield County Courthouse To House Memorabilia From Bandy Heritage Center
  • 3/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Edward H. “Boss” Crump - Memphis (1874-1954)
  • 3/28/2023
River Gallery Presents Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo April 1
  • 3/27/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Ella Lingston Of Coco Assante
  • 3/27/2023
Campus Composers Concert Set For April 3 At Roland Hayes Concert Hall
  • 3/27/2023
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 3/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 1)
  • 3/28/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 3/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
  • 3/24/2023
  • 3/25/2023
  • 3/24/2023
  • 3/27/2023
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
People’s Choice Voting Begins In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 3/27/2023
National Intelligent Transportation CEO To Tour UTC-led Chattanooga Smart Corridor And Testbed
  • 3/27/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/27/2023
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
High School Sophomores And Juniors Invited To Coast-To-Coast College Fair On April 11
  • 3/27/2023
GPS Awards Fletcher Bright Fellowship For 2023-24
  • 3/27/2023
Baylor Announces Upper School Leadership Changes
  • 3/27/2023
CHI Memorial Leads National Research Study Creating A New Standard Of Care For Stroke Patients
  • 3/27/2023
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Spring Banquet To Benefit Pregnant Women In Crisis
  • 3/27/2023
Dr. Delashmitt Named In The Becker’s Hospital Review Hospital And Health System CMOs to Know
  • 3/24/2023
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
  • 3/27/2023
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
2nd Annual Cleanup Challenge Is April 17-23
  • 3/27/2023
Hunting Seasons Preview Held At Commission Meeting
  • 3/27/2023
TWRA Requests Public Input For 2024 Fishing Regulations
  • 3/27/2023
Baylor School Students Assist Tennessee Aquarium Scientists To Study, Save 1 Of America’s Most-Endangered Fish
  • 3/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Woodlands Gathering Church To Host Gregory Baney Speaking On Indigenous Peoples History In The U.S.
  • 3/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: It's About Transformation, Not Information
  • 3/27/2023
Jehovah’s Witnesses Hosts Program On Facing The Future With Confidence
  • 3/27/2023
Mary E. Peoples
  • 3/27/2023
Melissa Kay Stone Donnelly
  • 3/27/2023
Shirley Ann McGhee
  • 3/27/2023
Callahan, William Eugene "Bill" (LaFayette)
  • 3/27/2023
Walker, Billy Ray (Cleveland)
  • 3/27/2023
Watson, Anthony Winston "Tony" (Dayton)
  • 3/27/2023