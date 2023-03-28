Citizens Go To Court To Try To Block City Climate Action Plan

A group of citizens have gone to court to try to block the city's Climate Action Plan.

The group filed suit in Chancery Court on Tuesday, just before the City Council was to vote on first reading on the plan from Mayor Tim Kelly.

Filing the suit against the city and the City Council were Robert Biles, Melody Garcia, Cecile Parris, Harriette Reid, Robert Sohn, Pam Skipper and Richard Walser.

A hearing was set before Chancellor Pam Fleenor on April 12 on whether a temp restraining order should be issued.

The group wants a vote by Chattanooga residents on the plan.

The lawsuit states:

Petition for Temporary Restraining Order and Request for Permanent Injunction

Now come Robert Biles, Melody Garcia, Cecile Parris, Harriette Reid, Pam Skipper, Robert Sohn and Richard Walser, henceforth known as the Petitioners, and file this Petition for Temporary Restraining Order andn Request for Permanent Injunction against the City of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga City Council, et al., henceforth known as Respondents, to wit:

1. Chattanooga City Council is to vote on the adoption of a Climate Action Plan on March 28, 2023.

2. This plan calls for radical government overreach which is believed will not only cost the taxpayers of Chattanooga, Tennessee dearly, but also impact their ability to live free without invasive government interference, control, and surveillance.

a. Chattanooga will reduce disparity among socially and economically vulnerable communities - This provision will result in individuals paying for benefits from which they will not derive a benefit and prioritizing equity over equality on all facets of analysis.

b. Chattanooga will become a net zero carbon community - This provision involves the imposition of solar energy on citizens who may not wish to participate and is ripe to create taxes, potential fines, or penalties for not participating. This provision by design imposes a normative vision on society and citizens who may otherwise not agree with this worldview.

c. Chattanooga will become a net zero waste community - This provision restricts land use and constitutes unwarranted invasion into individuals private use of their property.

d. Chattanooga will build a more sustainable city - This provision will create governmental overreach in control over output, it will undermine capitalism, and impose neo-Marxists duties of conscience, per the World Economic Forum. This provision indefinitely prevents innovation and is anti-progressive because it is, by definition, circular.

e. Chattanooga will preserve and improve natural resources integrity - This provision calls for governmental overreach and interference with a private property owner's use of their property. This provision is suggesting the imposition of a sustainable normative vision, not left up to the choice of the people.

f. Chattanooga will be a leader in the green economy - This provision will impose overreaching governmental control and under the guise of incentivizing businesses to participate, potentially creates taxes and penalties for businesses who do not want to participate, and it imposes a normative vision. The green economy imposes a will that did not come forth from the people or the elected and that this will is a special worldview.

g. The Plan also calls for invasion of privacy through the use of bi-directional data flow, which will enable the capture of information on an individual's phone who happen to come into proximity to the devices that are to be installed. It also calls for recording devices, which will violate a person's reasonable expectation of privacy.

3. It is submitted Chattanooga residents living in the City limits have not been properly informed or educated on the impact of this Climate Action Plan.

4. No referendum has been taken; therefore, the Chattanooga City Council should not take a vote on the adoption of this Plan as it threatens to impact the freedom and property rights of the people as well as their pocket books without asking the people first. If the City of Chattanooga violates a citizen's property rights, the City of Chattanooga is violating their being. In the United States of America, rights to property are sacred.

5. Without giving the people a right to first vote or have a voice on the Climate Action Plan by referendum on a ballot during the General Election on Thursday, August 1, 2024, the implementation of the Plan to include the installation of surveillance and recording equipment will cause immediate and irreparable harm. Thus, a Temporary Restraining Order is needed to stop the Chattanooga City Council from voting to adopt this Plan before a referendum occurs.

ARTICLES OF AUTHORITY:

6. This Schwabian plan violates the 5th and 14th Amendment. The Framers of the American Constitution venerated the right to property, both for its own sake and as a means of guaranteeing personal independence. Property is one with liberty and is a guarantee of the people's legal rights. The Framers believed that neither liberty nor property could exist without the other.

7. This plan is unconstitutional. Marbury v. Madison (1803) - anything against the Constitution is null and void.

8. The plan includes a vision for connected vehicles that provides technologies required for robust vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) communications. This functionality that implements bi-directional V2I data flow and is capable of pushing data to a vehicle. This violates Tennessee Code Title 39 Chapter 13P Part 601 - Wiretapping and electronic surveillance Prohibited plans Exceptions which states a person commits an offense who intentionally intercepts, endeavors to intercept, or procures any other person to intercept or endeavor to intercept, any wire, oral, or electronic communication.

9. The recording devices violate Tennessee Code Title 39 Chapter 13 Part 605. Unlawful Photographing in Violation of Privacy which states it is an offense for a person to knowingly photograph, or cause to be photographed an individual, when the individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy, without the prior effective consent of the individual, or in the case of a minor, without the prior effective consent of the minor's parent or guardian, if the photograph: Would offend or embarrass an ordinary person if such person appeared in the photograph; and was taken for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification of the defendant. The photograph depicts areas of the individual's body, clothed or unclothed, that would not be visible to ordinary observation bur for the offensive or embarrassing manner of photography.

BASIS FOR JURISIDCTION:

10. Jurisdiction is proper in this Court as equitable relief is sought and because all petitioners are either residents of the City of Chattanooga and live within City limits or have businesses within the City limits.