Latest Headlines

Citizens Go To Court To Try To Block City Climate Action Plan

  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A group of citizens have gone to court to try to block the city's Climate Action Plan.

The group filed suit in Chancery Court on Tuesday, just before the City Council was to vote on first reading on the plan from Mayor Tim Kelly.

Filing the suit against the city and the City Council were Robert Biles, Melody Garcia, Cecile Parris, Harriette Reid, Robert Sohn, Pam Skipper and Richard Walser.

A hearing was set before Chancellor Pam Fleenor on April 12 on whether a temp restraining order should be issued.

The group wants a vote by Chattanooga residents on the plan.

The lawsuit states:

Petition for Temporary Restraining Order and Request for Permanent Injunction

Now come Robert Biles, Melody Garcia, Cecile Parris, Harriette Reid, Pam Skipper, Robert Sohn and Richard Walser, henceforth known as the Petitioners, and file this Petition for Temporary Restraining Order andn Request for Permanent Injunction against the City of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga City Council, et al., henceforth known as Respondents, to wit:

1. Chattanooga City Council is to vote on the adoption of a Climate Action Plan on March 28, 2023.

2. This plan calls for radical government overreach which is believed will not only cost the taxpayers of Chattanooga, Tennessee dearly, but also impact their ability to live free without invasive government interference, control, and surveillance.

a. Chattanooga will reduce disparity among socially and economically vulnerable communities - This provision will result in individuals paying for benefits from which they will not derive a benefit and prioritizing equity over equality on all facets of analysis.

b. Chattanooga will become a net zero carbon community - This provision involves the imposition of solar energy on citizens who may not wish to participate and is ripe to create taxes, potential fines, or penalties for not participating. This provision by design imposes a normative vision on society and citizens who may otherwise not agree with this worldview.

c. Chattanooga will become a net zero waste community - This provision restricts land use and constitutes unwarranted invasion into individuals private use of their property.

d. Chattanooga will build a more sustainable city - This provision will create governmental overreach in control over output, it will undermine capitalism, and impose neo-Marxists duties of conscience, per the World Economic Forum. This provision indefinitely prevents innovation and is anti-progressive because it is, by definition, circular.

e. Chattanooga will preserve and improve natural resources integrity - This provision calls for governmental overreach and interference with a private property owner's use of their property. This provision is suggesting the imposition of a sustainable normative vision, not left up to the choice of the people.

f. Chattanooga will be a leader in the green economy - This provision will impose overreaching governmental control and under the guise of incentivizing businesses to participate, potentially creates taxes and penalties for businesses who do not want to participate, and it imposes a normative vision. The green economy imposes a will that did not come forth from the people or the elected and that this will is a special worldview.

g. The Plan also calls for invasion of privacy through the use of bi-directional data flow, which will enable the capture of information on an individual's phone who happen to come into proximity to the devices that are to be installed. It also calls for recording devices, which will violate a person's reasonable expectation of privacy.

3. It is submitted Chattanooga residents living in the City limits have not been properly informed or educated on the impact of this Climate Action Plan.

4. No referendum has been taken; therefore, the Chattanooga City Council should not take a vote on the adoption of this Plan as it threatens to impact the freedom and property rights of the people as well as their pocket books without asking the people first. If the City of Chattanooga violates a citizen's property rights, the City of Chattanooga is violating their being. In the United States of America, rights to property are sacred.

5. Without giving the people a right to first vote or have a voice on the Climate Action Plan by referendum on a ballot during the General Election on Thursday, August 1, 2024, the implementation of the Plan to include the installation of surveillance and recording equipment will cause immediate and irreparable harm. Thus, a Temporary Restraining Order is needed to stop the Chattanooga City Council from voting to adopt this Plan before a referendum occurs.

ARTICLES OF AUTHORITY:

6. This Schwabian plan violates the 5th and 14th Amendment. The Framers of the American Constitution venerated the right to property, both for its own sake and as a means of guaranteeing personal independence. Property is one with liberty and is a guarantee of the people's legal rights. The Framers believed that neither liberty nor property could exist without the other.

7. This plan is unconstitutional. Marbury v. Madison (1803) - anything against the Constitution is null and void.

8. The plan includes a vision for connected vehicles that provides technologies required for robust vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) communications. This functionality that implements bi-directional V2I data flow and is capable of pushing data to a vehicle. This violates Tennessee Code Title 39 Chapter 13P Part 601 - Wiretapping and electronic surveillance Prohibited plans Exceptions which states a person commits an offense who intentionally intercepts, endeavors to intercept, or procures any other person to intercept or endeavor to intercept, any wire, oral, or electronic communication.

9. The recording devices violate Tennessee Code Title 39 Chapter 13 Part 605. Unlawful Photographing in Violation of Privacy which states it is an offense for a person to knowingly photograph, or cause to be photographed an individual, when the individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy, without the prior effective consent of the individual, or in the case of a minor, without the prior effective consent of the minor's parent or guardian, if the photograph: Would offend or embarrass an ordinary person if such person appeared in the photograph; and was taken for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification of the defendant. The photograph depicts areas of the individual's body, clothed or unclothed, that would not be visible to ordinary observation bur for the offensive or embarrassing manner of photography.

BASIS FOR JURISIDCTION:

10. Jurisdiction is proper in this Court as equitable relief is sought and because all petitioners are either residents of the City of Chattanooga and live within City limits or have businesses within the City limits.

Latest Headlines
Tennessee State House Passes Resolution to Term Limit Congress
  • Breaking News
  • 3/28/2023
Citizens Go To Court To Try To Block City Climate Action Plan
  • Breaking News
  • 3/28/2023
East Hamilton Boys Down Walker Valley Tennis, 6-3
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/28/2023
Red Bank Middle School Student Arrested For Making Threat Of Mass Violence
  • Breaking News
  • 3/28/2023
College Sports On TV
  • Sports
  • 3/28/2023
McCallie Middle Tennis Defeats MBA, 7-2
McCallie Middle Tennis Defeats MBA, 7-2
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/28/2023
Breaking News
Tennessee State House Passes Resolution to Term Limit Congress
  • 3/28/2023

Tennessee State House passed House Joint Resolution 5, which proposes a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution with 66 yeas and 27 nays. Rep. Chris Todd led the resolution ... more

Steve Crump Leaving 10th District DA Post Effective July 16 To Become Executive Director Of DA Conference
Steve Crump Leaving 10th District DA Post Effective July 16 To Become Executive Director Of DA Conference
  • 3/28/2023

Steve Crump, longtime 10th District district attorney, said his last day on the job will be July 15. The next day he becomes executive director of the state District Attorney's Conference. ... more

2 Women Describe Being Shot At Ooltewah Residence
2 Women Describe Being Shot At Ooltewah Residence
  • 3/28/2023

Two women testified Tuesday morning about being shot by a man they said was mad because they had called police after one of his three girlfriends had been arrested. After the preliminary hearing, ... more

Breaking News
Hit And Run Crash Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/28/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/28/2023
Police Blotter: Shirtless Man Standing On Car Just Getting Out Of The Rain; Man's $2,000 Hybrid Bike Stolen By Homeless Man
  • 3/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/28/2023
Construction Prompts Opening Of New US 27 South Exit To Broad Street
  • 3/27/2023
Opinion
The Death Of Academia - And Response
  • 3/28/2023
Consequences Of Criminalization Of Homelessness
  • 3/27/2023
Lee Faculty Win VCU Award
  • 3/28/2023
Time Of Sorrow
  • 3/28/2023
Chattanooga's Bike Safety Is Horrendous And City Officials Don't Care
  • 3/28/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: March Madness Features More Than 1 Cinderella
Randy Smith: March Madness Features More Than 1 Cinderella
  • 3/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
  • 3/26/2023
Red Wolves Play To Draw With Northern Colorado
  • 3/26/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Men's Tennis Beats Mercer 4-3 at Home
  • 3/26/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Unique Flatiron And Regions Center Buildings Recently In News
  • 3/28/2023
The Salvation Army & McCallie School Provide Easter Meal Baskets For Seniors In Need
The Salvation Army & McCallie School Provide Easter Meal Baskets For Seniors In Need
  • 3/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Edward H. “Boss” Crump - Memphis (1874-1954)
Jerry Summers: Edward H. “Boss” Crump - Memphis (1874-1954)
  • 3/28/2023
Dalton Fire Department Honors Lt. Gary Stanley As Firefighter Of The Year
Dalton Fire Department Honors Lt. Gary Stanley As Firefighter Of The Year
  • 3/28/2023
River Gallery Presents Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo April 1
River Gallery Presents Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo April 1
  • 3/27/2023
Entertainment
Lee University To Present Holsinger Tribute Concert April 14
Lee University To Present Holsinger Tribute Concert April 14
  • 3/28/2023
Theatre Company Obvious Dad Announces Its Summer Lineup
Theatre Company Obvious Dad Announces Its Summer Lineup
  • 3/28/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 1)
  • 3/28/2023
Campus Composers Concert Set For April 3 At Roland Hayes Concert Hall
Campus Composers Concert Set For April 3 At Roland Hayes Concert Hall
  • 3/27/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 3/24/2023
Opinion
The Death Of Academia - And Response
  • 3/28/2023
Consequences Of Criminalization Of Homelessness
  • 3/27/2023
Lee Faculty Win VCU Award
  • 3/28/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
People’s Choice Voting Begins In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
People’s Choice Voting Begins In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 3/27/2023
National Intelligent Transportation CEO To Tour UTC-led Chattanooga Smart Corridor And Testbed
National Intelligent Transportation CEO To Tour UTC-led Chattanooga Smart Corridor And Testbed
  • 3/27/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/27/2023
Real Estate
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
Student Scene
Grand Challenges Scholars Program Coming To UTC
  • 3/28/2023
From Physical Therapy To Engineering – A Student Story
From Physical Therapy To Engineering – A Student Story
  • 3/28/2023
GNTC Basic Law Enforcement Class Graduation Held March 27
GNTC Basic Law Enforcement Class Graduation Held March 27
  • 3/28/2023
Living Well
New YMCA North River Clinic Brings Expanded Siskin Hospital Outpatient Services
  • 3/28/2023
CHI Memorial Leads National Research Study Creating A New Standard Of Care For Stroke Patients
  • 3/27/2023
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Spring Banquet To Benefit Pregnant Women In Crisis
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Spring Banquet To Benefit Pregnant Women In Crisis
  • 3/27/2023
Memories
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
  • 3/27/2023
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
Outdoors
2nd Annual Cleanup Challenge Is April 17-23
  • 3/27/2023
Hunting Seasons Preview Held At Commission Meeting
  • 3/27/2023
TWRA Requests Public Input For 2024 Fishing Regulations
  • 3/27/2023
Travel
Baylor School Students Assist Tennessee Aquarium Scientists To Study, Save 1 Of America’s Most-Endangered Fish
  • 3/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Church
Woodlands Gathering Church To Host Gregory Baney Speaking On Indigenous Peoples History In The U.S.
  • 3/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: It's About Transformation, Not Information
Bob Tamasy: It's About Transformation, Not Information
  • 3/27/2023
Jehovah’s Witnesses Hosts Program On Facing The Future With Confidence
Jehovah’s Witnesses Hosts Program On Facing The Future With Confidence
  • 3/27/2023
Obituaries
Charles A. Hixson
Charles A. Hixson
  • 3/28/2023
Betty Madeline Ramey Martin
Betty Madeline Ramey Martin
  • 3/28/2023
Randy C. Little
Randy C. Little
  • 3/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Bell, Patricia (Summerville)
  • 3/28/2023
Copeland, Ryan Dewayne (Summerville)
  • 3/28/2023
Hill, Leroy (Jasper)
Hill, Leroy (Jasper)
  • 3/28/2023