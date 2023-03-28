Louisiana Man Charged In Shooting At Red Roof Inn

A 20-year-old man from New Iberia, La., has been charged in an incident on Saturday in which two people were shot at the Red Roof Inn on Williams Street.

Jalen Fusilier was charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide and with unlawful possession of a weapon.

He turned himself in at Pulaski, Tn., and was returned to Hamilton County.

The victims did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Police said Fusilier is seen on video before and after the shooting outside the room on the third floor where the shooting occurred. Also, four to five people are seen running out of the room.

Those inside said Fusilier believed that someone in the room had taken his wallet. They said he entered the room making statements about the wallet, then began firing.

Fusilier told Chattanooga detectives that he believed his wallet had been taken. He said when he went into the room that one of those present pulled a gun and racked it. He said he then fired six shots in self-defense.

Police said those in the room said Fusilier began firing soon after going into the room, and that no guns were drawn on him.