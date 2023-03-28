Senator Hagerty Delivers Remarks Mourning Victims And Families Of Covenant School Shooting, Recognizes Heroic Law Enforcement

United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, on Tuesday in a hearing, delivered remarks mourning the victims and families of the Covenant School shooting and honoring the brave law enforcement officers of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for their heroic actions.

Senator Hagerty also received a commitment from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to deploy all necessary Department of Justice (DOJ) resources to investigate and provide transparency regarding the killer’s motive and planning, including whether this gruesome tragedy constitutes a hate crime or domestic terrorism.