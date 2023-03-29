Smoothie King In Hixson Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

Chattanooga firefighters fought a fire at a business on Highway 153 Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Red Shift companies were called to the Smoothie King in Hixson after Hamilton County 911 received multiple reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure. Ladder 19 and Squad 19 spotted smoke from Hixson Pike as they were headed to the scene.

All Smoothie King employees were safe and out of the business upon CFD’s arrival.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside while others made entry for an interior attack and they extinguished the flames quickly.

Highway 153 was temporarily shut down while firefighting operations were underway. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

There is damage to the back of the building on the exterior, to the interior back office, and smoke damage throughout the structure.

Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Quint 10, Engine 22, Quint 6, Engine 11, Squad 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations, CFD Command Staff, HCEMS and CPD responded.