Pedestrian Struck By 2 Vehicles Killed Wednesday Night On Bonny Oaks Drive

A 54-year-old white female was killed after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross an intersection with her dog on Wednesday night.Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 7420 Bonny Oaks Drive at 9:35 p.m.Police found a motorist performing life-saving measures on the woman.Police were advised the woman was attempting to cross Bonny Oaks Drive at the intersection of Lee Highway with her dog when she was struck. The driver of that vehicle attempted to help her, when she was struck by a second vehicle that fled the scene.First responders pronounced the woman pedestrian dead at the scene.Investigators are seeking information about the unknown second vehicle.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.