Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/29/2023

1 BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 03/29/2023

2 BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPHAM FOR RESALE 03/29/2023

3 BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 03/29/2023

1 BATES, RODNEY BURGLARY 03/29/2023

1 BROWN, SYLTRESHA LASHEL UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM 03/29/2023

1 CAYLOR, PHILLIP DEWAYNE VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT 03/29/2023

2 CAYLOR, PHILLIP DEWAYNE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/29/2023

1 CHUBB JR, MONTEZ AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 03/29/2023

2 CHUBB JR, MONTEZ POSSESSION OF WEAPON DURING NON-DANGEROUS OFFENSE 03/29/2023

1 COTTING, JUSTIN FOSTER THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/29/2023

2 COTTING, JUSTIN FOSTER ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER 03/29/2023

1 DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/29/2023

1 ELLIS IV, THOMAS EVADING ARREST IN MOTOR VEHICLE 03/29/2023

2 ELLIS IV, THOMAS RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/29/2023

1 HAMPTON, DANIELLE KEBREL VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW 03/29/2023

1 MCMILLAN, MARCUS DEMONT CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 03/29/2023

1 PEEBLES, EMORY BUSH IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 03/29/2023

1 SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN RESISTING ARREST 03/29/2023

2 SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/29/2023



True Bills:

315244 1 BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/29/2023

315245 1 BATES, RODNEY THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/29/2023

315246 1 BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315246 2 BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 03/29/2023

315246 3 BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315247 1 BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD 03/29/2023

315248 1 BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/29/2023

315248 2 BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ FAILURE TO APPEAR 03/29/2023

315249 1 BROWN, SYLTRESHA LASHEL POSSESSING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 03/29/2023

315249 2 BROWN, SYLTRESHA LASHEL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/29/2023

315249 3 BROWN, SYLTRESHA LASHEL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 03/29/2023

315250 1 BUTCHEE, JANESIA N THEFT OVER $10,000 03/29/2023

315251 1 CAYLOR, PHILLIP DEWAYNE SPEEDING 03/29/2023

315251 2 CAYLOR, PHILLIP DEWAYNE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 03/29/2023

315251 3 CAYLOR, PHILLIP DEWAYNE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315252 1 CHAIN, TYSHAILA N RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/29/2023

315252 2 CHAIN, TYSHAILA N EVADING ARREST 03/29/2023

315252 3 CHAIN, TYSHAILA N TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 03/29/2023

315252 4 CHAIN, TYSHAILA N DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 03/29/2023

315252 5 CHAIN, TYSHAILA N RECKLESS DRIVING 03/29/2023



315252 6 CHAIN, TYSHAILA N DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/29/2023

315252 7 CHAIN, TYSHAILA N VIOLATION OF SEAT BELT 03/29/2023

315253 1 COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315254 1 DIAZ JR, FILIBERTO AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 03/29/2023

315255 1 DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 03/29/2023

315255 2 DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315255 3 DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 03/29/2023

315256 1 ELLIS IV, THOMAS EVADING ARREST 03/29/2023

315256 2 ELLIS IV, THOMAS EVADING ARREST 03/29/2023

315257 1 ELLIS IV, THOMAS POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE 03/29/2023

315258 1 ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 03/29/2023

315259 1 GARRISON, CHRISTOPHER CLAY SECOND DEGREE MURDER 03/29/2023

315259 2 GARRISON, CHRISTOPHER CLAY THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/29/2023

315259 3 GARRISON, CHRISTOPHER CLAY FORGERY 03/29/2023

315259 4 GARRISON, CHRISTOPHER CLAY IDENTITY THEFT 03/29/2023

315260 1 GILLIAM, THOMAS L AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/29/2023

315260 2 GILLIAM, THOMAS L ASSAULT 03/29/2023

315261 1 GOTHARD 4TH, WILLIAM EDWARD BURGLARY 03/29/2023

315261 2 GOTHARD 4TH, WILLIAM EDWARD THEFT 03/29/2023

315262 1 HAMPTON, DANIELLE KEBREL DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 03/29/2023

315262 2 HAMPTON, DANIELLE KEBREL IMPROPER TURN 03/29/2023

315262 3 HAMPTON, DANIELLE KEBREL DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023



315263 1 HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/29/2023

315264 1 HARRIS, NATALIE R THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/29/2023

315265 1 HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 03/29/2023

315265 2 HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN THEFT 03/29/2023

315266 1 JACKSON, AFRIKA ZANTEL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER 03/29/2023

315266 2 JACKSON, AFRIKA ZANTEL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/29/2023

315266 3 JACKSON, AFRIKA ZANTEL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/29/2023

315266 4 JACKSON, AFRIKA ZANTEL POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 03/29/2023

315267 1 JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/29/2023

315268 1 LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 03/29/2023

315268 2 LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/29/2023

315269 1 MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/29/2023

315270 1 MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME ASSAULT 03/29/2023

315271 1 NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/29/2023

315271 2 NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 03/29/2023

315271 3 NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN RECKLESS DRIVING 03/29/2023

315271 4 NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315271 5 NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE WITH DUI PRIOR 03/29/2023

315272 1 NUNN, ERIC SHANE POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON 03/29/2023

315272 2 NUNN, ERIC SHANE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/29/2023

315273 1 PEEBLES, EMORY BUSH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315274 1 RAY, ROBBEYL LASHAY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 03/29/2023



315274 2 RAY, ROBBEYL LASHAY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315275 1 SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/29/2023

315275 2 SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 03/29/2023

315275 3 SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 03/29/2023

315275 4 SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/29/2023

315275 5 SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 03/29/2023

315276 1 SLAUGHTER, TAMERA MARIE VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 03/29/2023

315276 2 SLAUGHTER, TAMERA MARIE CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 03/29/2023

315276 3 SLAUGHTER, TAMERA MARIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/29/2023

315277 1 SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY 03/29/2023

315277 2 SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315278 1 SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR 03/29/2023

315279 1 SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL FIRST DEGREE MURDER 03/29/2023

315279 2 SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/29/2023

315279 3 SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG

CONVICTION

03/29/2023

315279 4 SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 03/29/2023

315280 1 SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN ASSAULT AGAINST A FIRST RESPONDER 03/29/2023

315280 2 SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN ASSAULT AGAINST A FIRST RESPONDER 03/29/2023

315280 3 SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN VANDALISM 03/29/2023

315280 4 SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN RESISTING ARREST 03/29/2023

315280 5 SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/29/2023

315281 1 STRICKLAND, SHONTEION M AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/29/2023



315282 1 SWAFFORD, JEREMIAH KEITH LITTERING 03/29/2023

315282 2 SWAFFORD, JEREMIAH KEITH DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 03/29/2023

315282 3 SWAFFORD, JEREMIAH KEITH POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315282 4 SWAFFORD, JEREMIAH KEITH POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - OXYCODONE - FOR

RESALE

03/29/2023

315282 5 SWAFFORD, JEREMIAH KEITH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/29/2023

315283 1 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/29/2023

315284 1 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 03/29/2023

315285 1 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE FAILURE TO APPEAR 03/29/2023

315286 1 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE FAILURE TO APPEAR 03/29/2023

315287 1 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE FAILURE TO APPEAR 03/29/2023

315288 1 VOGEL, JEREMY B DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/29/2023

315289 1 WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 03/29/2023

315290 1 WOODLEY, ALFRED LABRON CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 03/29/2023