Hixson Middle School Student Charged With Making Threat Of Mass Violence

A Hixson Middle School student has been charged with threatening mass violence against a school.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy assigned to Hixson Middle School was advised by the assistant principal at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, that several complainants from students and staff members had been received that a student was overheard making threats against the school.

The school resource deputy, along with school staff, immediately located the student.



The student was brought to the office for questioning and a search of their belongings did not produce any weapons.



Upon further investigation by the school resource deputy, it was found the student admitted to stating in front of other students, “That they planned on doing a Nashville at Hixson Middle School.”



The statement made by the student made others who overheard intimidated and threatened.



The student will be charged via juvenile petition in Hamilton County Juvenile Court with committing the offense of threat of mass violence on school property or school-related activity (T.C.A.39-16-517).

