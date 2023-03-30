Senator Blackburn Calls Trump Indictment "unprecedented, Unnerving, And Unacceptable"

Senator Marsha Blackburn (hit the indictment of former President Donald Trump in a statement on Thursday.

She said, “Once again, we see two tiers of justice at work. There is no limit to what the left will do to bring down President Trump, and today’s indictment is nothing but a cynical, Soros-backed play to take down a 2024 candidate and former President.

"It is a gross abuse of power by a blue state government to fabricate the outcome they’ve wanted since 2015.