Jason Chen Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Jasmine Pace; State Preparing For Trial Next Year

  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace

The man accused of the murder of Jasmine Pace on Friday morning pleaded not guilty.

Jason Chen appeared before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.

The District Attorney's office is preparing for a trial of Chen next year.

At an earlier bond hearing, it was testified that Ms. Pace had 60 stab wounds. Her body was stuffed in a suitcase that was found tossed on the side of Suck Creek Road last November.

Chen is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a corpse.

He remains in jail on a $5 million bond.

There was testimony of neighbors hearing loud noises and a woman's scream at Chen's apartment on Tremont Street in North Chattanooga.

Police said they had video of Chen buying cleaning supplies afterward.

A disorder was reported between two men on W. 39th Street. The first man told police he was driving west on 39th towards 40th Street when the street was blocked by a sedan. He said that he opened ...

