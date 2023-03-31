Latest Headlines

Person Found To Be "Simply Resting" On Pavement At A Ball Field - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, March 31, 2023

Police were called to check on an individual who was lying down on the pavement by the ball field entrance in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The individual, who stated that they were simply resting, was advised not to rest themselves on the roadway for safety reasons.

An officer checked the well-being of an adult with several children who were waving at passing cars in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were ok.

An officer assisted a West District resident with a VIN verification for a vehicle they had purchased in Florida.

Homewood neighborhood residents reported a noise complaint regarding barking dogs in the 9600 block of Hosta Lane. There weren’t any ordinance violations found.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on four Collegedale warrants stemming from a 2022 pursuit.

An officer took a report from a resident in the 4800 block of University Drive after they had noticed a scratch on their driver’s side door.

A sexual assault was reported at the Walmart.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from original drug related charges.

A vehicle crash was reported in the 10300 block of Lee Highway.

Police responded to an alarm at the Spanish American SDA Church on the campus of Southern Adventist University and conducted a check of the building. Everything was found to be secure.

An officer checked the well-being of a resident in the 9700 block of Homewood Circle. Everything checked out ok.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 3900 block of Darbo Lane. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Officers assisted a broken down motorist in the intersection of University Drive and Apison Pike.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for simple assault.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up for court for a speeding ticket.

Officers checked the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after hearing gunshots. Nothing out of the ordinary was located.

A minor crash report was taken on the campus of Southern Adventist University.

While conducting routine neighborhood checks a night shift officer found a vehicle with an open door in the 4600 block of Pierson Drive. Contact was made with the owner who advised that nothing seemed to be stolen.

Police were dispatched to the Circle K in the 9300 block of Lee Highway in reference to a few intoxicated parties who were trying to purchase more alcohol. The clerk had refused the sale and notified police when they had left. The sheriff’s office found the intoxicated individuals at another gas station outside of Collegedale.

