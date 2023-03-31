Latest Headlines

Hadley Gets 12-Year Sentence For Shooting Man Who Kicked Him Out Of Club

  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Jerome Hadley
Jerome Hadley

Jerome Hadley has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for shooting a man who had kicked him out of a club last July.

Hadley, 63, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

He was arrested soon after the shooting at The Office club on E. 3rd Street.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to reports of a person shot on April 2 at approximately 12:23 a.m. in the area of 1401 E. 3rd St. A gray sedan was seen driving west on E. 3rd Street in the area and police initiated a felony stop on the E. 3rd Street bridge. The driver of the vehicle exited and told police he had been shot. Police saw he had been shot in the arm and the chest, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Medic 9 arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

As officers were conducting an investigation at the scene, a witness came forward and said they had seen the shooting take place. The witness said her vehicle was parked next to the victim's vehicle in the parking lot of The Office. She said she observed a vehicle traveling on E. 3rd Street pull up to The Office, and a black male got out of the back seat with a gun in each hand. She said the man walked up to the victim's vehicle and started shooting into it while the victim was sitting in the driver's seat.

The witness said she heard several shots and then saw the shooter running away from the scene. She said she recognized the shooter from earlier that night when they were at The Office and he was asked to leave the establishment by the victim. She said the shooter was wearing a black suit and he was approximately 60-62 years old. She said the man went by the name "Ronoie" or "Romie," but although she was not sure of his name, she could pick him out of a photo line up.

Officers were able to recover two shell casings from the parking lot of The Office.

When officers arrived at the hospital around 2 a.m. and were able to speak to the victim, they were told that earlier in the night a man known as "RonnieRome" was in The Office and appeared to be intoxicated. The victim said he asked the man to leave and they got into an argument, so the victim called the police. However, the man left before police arrived.

The victim said as he was leaving The Office around 12:20 a.m. and got into his silver Lexus sedan, he heard the woman in the vehicle next to him honking her horn and yelling to get his attention. He said he looked up and saw the shooter standing next to the driver's side of his vehicle, pointing a gun at him, and he saw the flashes from the gun when he fired the weapon at him. He said he reversed his car quickly in order to get out of the area, but the shooter kept firing at him as he drove away. He said the shooter was the same man he had been in an argument with earlier, and was the man he knows as "RonnieRome." He said he had a through and through gunshot wound on his elbow as well as a gunshot wound to his chest, and the bullet was still in his body.

The victim and the witness both positively identified Hadley as the shooter when detectives presented them with separate photo line ups.

Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Hadley for attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, vandalism and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Latest Headlines
Weston Wamp Plans $750,000 Fund To Help Recruit Career Teachers; Adding Vacuum Truck To Combat Litter
Weston Wamp Plans $750,000 Fund To Help Recruit Career Teachers; Adding Vacuum Truck To Combat Litter
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
Aaron Nance Named New East Hamilton Football Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/31/2023
Hadley Gets 12-Year Sentence For Shooting Man Who Kicked Him Out Of Club
Hadley Gets 12-Year Sentence For Shooting Man Who Kicked Him Out Of Club
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
Person Found To Be "Simply Resting" On Pavement At A Ball Field - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
Jason Chen Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Jasmine Pace; State Preparing For Trial Next Year
Jason Chen Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Jasmine Pace; State Preparing For Trial Next Year
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
Breaking News
And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/31/2023

An officer checked the well-being of an adult with several children who were waving at passing cars in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were ok. Police were called to check ... more

Person Found To Be "Simply Resting" On Pavement At A Ball Field - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/31/2023

Police were called to check on an individual who was lying down on the pavement by the ball field entrance in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The individual, who stated that they were ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Says Group Threw Rocks And Spit On His Truck; Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Spit On Woman's Kids
  • 3/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2023
Supt. Robertson Says 3rd Grade Retention Law "Is Not Going To Impact As Many Kids" As Feared
  • 3/30/2023
Lee Transportation Bill Passes Legislature
  • 3/30/2023
Fleischmann Disappointed By Lack Of Funding For Chickamauga Lock
  • 3/30/2023
Opinion
Celebrating Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
We Are Not The Monsters - And Response
  • 3/30/2023
Stand For What Is Good
  • 3/31/2023
If Trump Was Here
  • 3/31/2023
Stacey Alexander: Let The Government Figure It Out
  • 3/31/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Virginia Tech Women's Hoops Suddenly A UTC Family Affair
  • 3/29/2023
Paul Payne: Opening Day Always A Source Of Hope For Baseball Fans
  • 3/29/2023
Chattanooga Softball Gets Back On Winning Track
  • 3/29/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Fluke Or The Future?
  • 3/31/2023
UTC Beach Volleyball Set To Host Scenic City Showdown
  • 3/31/2023
Happenings
From The Outhouse To The Courthouse - The Incredible Life Of Tom Crye
  • 3/29/2023
Poet Major Jackson Added To SouthWord Literary Festival Lineup
Poet Major Jackson Added To SouthWord Literary Festival Lineup
  • 3/30/2023
Jerry Summers: The 7 Generations
Jerry Summers: The 7 Generations
  • 3/30/2023
Local Poet Publishes New Collection Of Poetry
Local Poet Publishes New Collection Of Poetry
  • 3/31/2023
Salvation Army Holds 2 Events To Help Provide Needs For The Homeless
Salvation Army Holds 2 Events To Help Provide Needs For The Homeless
  • 3/31/2023
Entertainment
The Modigliani Quartet To Conclude Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
The Modigliani Quartet To Conclude Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 3/31/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Strings Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Strings Concert
  • 3/31/2023
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
  • 3/31/2023
WTCI Series Raise Your Voice To Feature Local Authors And Poets In Raise Your Hand
  • 3/30/2023
Road to Nightfall Lineup Announcement, Tickets On Sale
  • 3/30/2023
Opinion
Celebrating Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
We Are Not The Monsters - And Response
  • 3/30/2023
Stand For What Is Good
  • 3/31/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Former TV Anchor Among Urban League’s 3 New Hires
  • 3/30/2023
Encina And Shaw Industries Announce Carpet Waste Recycling Partnership
  • 3/30/2023
Gig City Goes Quantum To Celebrate World Quantum Day With Learning Activities For Students And Curious Minds Of All Ages
  • 3/30/2023
Real Estate
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
  • 3/30/2023
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 23-29
  • 3/30/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Parent Cultural Committee Hosts Inaugural Big Blue World Culture Fair
McCallie Parent Cultural Committee Hosts Inaugural Big Blue World Culture Fair
  • 3/30/2023
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Eric Anderson To Speak For Inaugural McArthur Lecture
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Eric Anderson To Speak For Inaugural McArthur Lecture
  • 3/30/2023
Baylor Sweeps Regional Science And Engineering Fair
Baylor Sweeps Regional Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/30/2023
Living Well
Church Of Jesus Christ Donates 2 Truckloads To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 3/31/2023
The Launch Pad Plans Affordable Housing For Clients
The Launch Pad Plans Affordable Housing For Clients
  • 3/29/2023
Funding Secured To Expand Hamilton County Drug Court
  • 3/29/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Reflecting On Vietnam War While Attending 50th Anniversary Ceremony
  • 3/31/2023
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
  • 3/27/2023
Outdoors
2nd Annual Cleanup Challenge Is April 17-23
  • 3/27/2023
Hunting Seasons Preview Held At Commission Meeting
  • 3/27/2023
TWRA Requests Public Input For 2024 Fishing Regulations
  • 3/27/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At The Duck Pond
Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At The Duck Pond
  • 3/31/2023
Bob Tamasy: Searching For The Secret To A Long Life
Bob Tamasy: Searching For The Secret To A Long Life
  • 3/30/2023
Woodlands Gathering Church To Host Gregory Baney Speaking On Indigenous Peoples History In The U.S.
  • 3/27/2023
Obituaries
Alan Bullard
Alan Bullard
  • 3/31/2023
Harvey Stanford “Stan” Sanders
Harvey Stanford “Stan” Sanders
  • 3/31/2023
Paul Wayne Curtis
Paul Wayne Curtis
  • 3/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Tyler, John Robinson, Jr. (Cleveland)
Tyler, John Robinson, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 3/31/2023
Morgan, Patricia R. (Trenton)
Morgan, Patricia R. (Trenton)
  • 3/31/2023
Burns, Barbara Kay "Granny" (Old Fort)
Burns, Barbara Kay "Granny" (Old Fort)
  • 3/31/2023