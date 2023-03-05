Power Still Out To 1,200 Households As Of Sunday Morning

EPB crews continue to work as quickly as possible to restore power to customers across our service area following the storm and high winds that left behind extensive damage to power lines and electric infrastructure.

As of 5:30 a.m., crews continue work to restore power to about 1,200 households still experiencing outages.

Including all EPB crews and those called in from other areas, more than 500 utility workers are working around the clock, but the damage is significant and widespread. As a result, we expect restoration efforts to continue through the weekend.

The best way to report and monitor outages is the myEPB app available for free download with links available at EPB.com.

Important warning: Stay away from downed power lines and poles and report them by calling EPB at 423-648-1372.