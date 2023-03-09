Electric Scooter Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Walmart employees reported a theft of an electric scooter.

Officers responded to a disorder at a business in the Robinson Corner Shopping Center, at Four Corners, between an employee and a customer who was attempting to return an item they had previously purchased.

An individual was arrested while in court for a Hamilton County warrant and transported to the jail.

Officers responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex for an individual having a mental health crisis. The officers were able to get the individual the help they needed.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a two car crash involving injuries in the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road.

A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.