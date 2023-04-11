Police Blotter: Woman Claims Neighbor Purposely Annoys Her; Men Have Altercation After Cars Touch On Market Street Bridge

A woman on E. 45th Street told police her neighbor is harassing her. She said he moved her mailbox approximately five feet. She said he does things to purposely annoy her. Police have spoken with the complainant before. There is currently no evidence to support any type of harassment. The officer moved the mailbox back to where she wanted it. The officer knocked on the door of the neighbor, but there was no response.

* * *

While driving on Bonny Oaks Drive, an officer saw a light blue Kia with no tag and a cardboard sign that said "Tag applied for". The officer spoke with the driver who claimed his friend recently purchased the car. The officer obtained the car's VIN and confirmed it was not stolen. The owner of the car arrived and confirmed he had recently bought the car and had valid insurance.

* * *

A man on Lenny Lane told police he wanted to press charges for an incident that occurred in the roadway in front of his residence in February. He said he was involved in a bicycle/vehicle crash where he was riding the bicycle. At this time, there was little suspect information. More research will need to be done in order to provide the man the resources he needs to help pay for the medical bills.

* * *

Police were called to 103 Cherokee Blvd. where there was a disorder. An extremely intoxicated man was sitting at a table with two other men he came with. They all paid their tabs and left the property. Officers insured the intoxicated man got an Uber to his home.

* * *

Police were serving a search warrant on Fisk Avenue when a woman walked onto the active scene, long after police had been on the premises. An officer asked her who she was and she didn’t respond. Officers asked again and she gave her first name. The officer asked her again what she was doing there and she didn’t respond again. The officer asked her again what she was doing there and she said she got a call and wanted to see what was going on. Police asked the woman if she lived at the address and she said she did not. The officer told her she needed to leave as this was an active investigation and she refused to leave. After telling the woman to leave again she still remained on the property, failing to comply. The officer then detained her. Investigators on scene later determined they would not need to interview her and decided against any charges. She was later released.

* * *

Police were called to a location on Kelly’s Ferry Road initially on a crash with no injuries. Upon arrival, police found a white Ford Explorer in the roadway that appeared to have broken down. The driver said they were driving down Kelly’s Ferry Road and hit a low hanging wire but continued a short distance down the road where his vehicle broke down. While other units stayed with the family, the officer drove down the street and spoke with the caller who wished to remain unnamed. They said they heard a loud noise outside of their home and went to see what was going on. That person said they saw the white Ford Explorer with what appeared to be a white rope attached to a long black telephone wire that is used along the poles throughout the city. The reporting person said when they yelled, “Hey, what are you doing?” the truck was pushed down the hill and the phone cable was abandoned. The officer saw the cable was about 300 feet long. The cable was removed from the roadway. The driver had a friend come and jump the vehicle. At this time it is unclear where the cable was located and how the people came into possession of that cable. Police will continue to investigate this incident.

* * *

Police were sent to apartments on 1348 Passenger St. as 911 Emergency Services Dispatch was receiving consistent calls to 911 from a phone line located at the address. Each time the line was answered no one was speaking and a slight echo from the call taker could be heard. Once the line was disconnected it would immediately call back and be answered. Several officers walked the property in attempts to locate the land line that was calling 911. They found a vacant apartment with its patio door and windows open on the 2nd floor. They gained entry into the building and found that unit unlocked. They opened the door and announced it was CPD and made entry. The unit was vacant and no phones were found. As they were making their way back to the main office, dispatch notified them someone answered on the land line and explained it was the pool phone that wasn't working properly. Shortly after discovering this, a worker approached the officers. She found the line that was calling 911 and it was the pool phone. She is getting with maintenance to resolve the issue.

* * *

A woman on Grace Avenue told police she thinks her neighbor’s kids stole her vehicle. She said police were out at her address when they threatened to slash her tires. Her vehicle is a black Kia Sorento with dark tinted windows and chrome wheels. It does have a GPS tracker. An officer entered the car into NCIC as stolen and then called US Finance and spoke to a man who tracked the car to Through Street.

* * *

An AT&T employee told police someone stole approximately $5,500 worth of phone cable on Hixson Pike.

* * *



Police responded to a disorder on W. Bell Avenue. A man said he was going over the Market Street bridge when another vehicle touched his driver side mirror. The man said he followed the other car, hoping he would stop, when the driver of the other vehicle got out of the vehicle at a stop sign and opened the man’s door with a knife in his hand. The man said he became fearful of the other man, but then followed the other man longer. Officers called the other man who said he was going over the Market Street Bridge when he touched another vehicle's mirror. He said he could see no damage and kept driving. He said the first man began to drive recklessly and was driving in the turn lane trying to get him to stop. The other man said he did get out of his vehicle at a stop sign and told the man to stop following him. He said he then got back in his vehicle and went to the next intersection where the man pulled in front of him. The other man said he had a knife in a sheath and never touched the knife during the interaction. At this time no charges are being sought on either driver.