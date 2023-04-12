Latest Headlines

Mattress Illegally Dumped In Business Dumpster - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The owner of a store in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway called in advising that someone had dumped a mattress in their dumpster. The owner provided pictures of the vehicle and the officer was able to identify the suspect. Once identified and contacted the individual responsible agreed to come back and pick up their misplaced mattress to avoid being charged with criminal dumping.

An officer responded to a home in the 5300 block of Asher Village Drive after a resident thought they had heard someone trying to enter their home through a window. Nothing was located after the officer walked around the entire property.

A semi-truck had a small fuel leak from its tank in the 10600 block of Apison Pike. All fuel spillage was on private property owned by the McKee Food Corporation and they dealt with the spill.

An individual came to city hall asking for a police escort to keep the peace while they retrieved their personal belongings from a residence in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive. The resident wasn’t home, so no items were recovered.

An officer responded to an alarm at a closed business in the Apison Crossing plaza. Everything checked out ok.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original drug possession charge.

A two-car crash was reported in the 9300 bock of Apison Pike.

A Mulberry Park resident reported that an unknown individual was going house to house asking to buy homes from the homeowners. The individual was gone prior to the officer’s arrival.

Officers assisted a disabled motorist at the intersection of Apison Pike and Swinyar Drive and pushed the vehicle into a nearby parking lot.

A clerk called police after asking a group of people to leave the Circle K gas station, located in the 9300 block of Lee Highway, after they had been harassing customers and asking for money. The group was leaving as the officer arrived on scene.

A driver of a BMW thought they had been hit from behind by another driver in a Lexus in the 5500 block of Main Street. The owner of the BMW drove around until they made contact with an officer on Little Debbie Parkway. Upon pulling over and inspecting their car it was found to have no damage. They decided not to file a crash report.

Police stood by and kept the peace while an individual retrieved their personal property from a home in the 4000 block of University Drive.

An individual caught shoplifting by Walmart employees was charged with the theft.

A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in at the police department and was booked on a warrant for telephone harassment. They were released on bond.

An officer made contact with a suspicious vehicle parked at the dead end of Ooltewah Cemetery Road. The driver was a delivery person taking a break between deliveries.

A night shift officer made contact with a vehicle parked at a closed business in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The vehicle was occupied by two individuals from a local university in the backseat. They were advised to take their activities elsewhere and they vacated the premises.


